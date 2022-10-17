Read full article on original website
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
Julianne Moore to Lead AMC Royal Period Drama ‘Mary & George’
A British 17th century royal scandal centering on scheming mother Mary Villiers will be the focal point of the new AMC period drama, Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore. According to Deadline, the eight-part Jacobean drama will see the Oscar-winner play Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who helped mold her son, George, to seduce King James I and become his lover. The pair’s outrageous plotting saw them rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest, most titled, and most influential mother and sons England had ever seen.
Jon Hamm's 'Grimsburg' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Upcoming Fox animated comedy Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season. The series, which will star Jon Hamm, has yet to premiere. Variety reports that the announcement was made by Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the yet-to-be-aired series. "Everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand," Says Thorn. Grimsburg joins another upcoming Fox animated series destined for Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination programming block, the Dan Harmon-produced Greek mythology comedy Krapopolis, in being renewed in advance of its premiere.
‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Confirms HBO Series Will End With Season 4
NoHo Hank is breaking all of our hearts. During a chat with the Hollywood At Home With The Creative Coalition podcast, Anthony Carrigan, who plays the lovable mobster on Barry, addressed rumors that Season 4 will be the HBO dramedy’s final season. If you listen to a clip below,...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
David Alan Grier, Shania Twain and Martin Short Complete ABC's Beauty and the Beast Anniversary Special Cast
ABC previously announced that H.E.R. will play the role of Belle and Josh Groban will portray the Beast in the special, which airs Dec. 15 ABC's Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special has invited a few more guests to the table! ABC announced on Monday that Martin Short will wax poetic as Lumière, David Alan Grier will clock in as Cogsworth and Shania Twain will portray Mrs. Potts — who was first voiced in the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film by recently passed stage and screen legend Angela...
The real-life family whose unsettling story inspired 'The Watcher' say they have 'no plans' to watch the new Netflix series
In comments to several outlets, the Broaddus family said they had no interest in viewing the show, and that watching the trailer was stressful enough.
Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Is Already on Its Fourth Showrunner
“Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” began production on its upcoming Season 2 last month. But the show is already being forced to take a hiatus, as showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson have exited the series due to creative differences, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Carla Banks Waddles, who previously served as a co-executive producer on the show and an executive producer of “Good Girls” on NBC, has been promoted to showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer for Season 2. Banks Waddles has an overall deal with Universal...
New HBO Max trailer unveils looks at Last of Us, Elizabeth Olsen's true crime drama, and more
Love and Death, The Last of Us, and more take centre stage in new HBO Max trailer. HBO has released a new 'supercut' trailer showcasing its upcoming slate of series for the next year and beyond. From The Last of Us to Love and Death (starring Elizabeth Olsen), it plays like a three-minute checklist of every show you're going to be talking about in the next 12 months.
East New York Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
East New York looks to keep up the tradition of must-watch CBS crime dramas. With a cast like this, that shouldn't be any problem.
The Watcher: What everyone is saying about the #1 Netflix TV series
“What did I just watch? Terrible dialogue and writing.”. These are just some of the many negative responses left on Rotten Tomatoes by people who streamed The Watcher, the newly released Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — the same team, by the way, behind Netflix’s recent smash hit Dahmer. The 7-episode new show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, and it’s noteworthy for at least one remarkable reason — this Netflix release, which only hit the streamer less than a week ago, has already rocketed past Dahmer to take the #1 spot on the US TV list.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 10) Series finale, Hallmark, trailer, release date
Mick and Megan reunite in the thrilling series finale. Sarah and Kevin’s baby arrives, starting a week of celebration bringing the O’Briens together one last time in Chesapeake Shores. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Network: Hallmark. Episode title: “All or Nothing at All”. Release date:...
David Tennant’s Spy Drama ‘Litvinenko’ Lands at AMC+ and Sundance Now
AMC+ and Sundance Now have acquired the U.S. rights to Litvinenko, the upcoming poisoned spy drama starring David Tennant. As reported by Variety, AMC Networks’ Sundance Now and AMC+ have picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to the series, while Amazon’s Prime Video has landed the drama in Canada. This comes ahead of the show’s U.K. debut, which will air on ITV’s forthcoming streaming service, ITVX, which launches this fall.
‘Brown Nation’ Sets Indian Debut on Comedy Central (EXCLUSIVE)
Slice-of-life comedy series “Brown Nation” will have its Indian television premiere on Comedy Central during the Diwali holiday frame. The series will bow on Oct. 22, 2022, with all episodes playing back-to-back. Produced in 2016, the series initially played on Netflix. It follows characters Hasmukh and Dimple from Queens, New York, who attempt to balance their work-life troubles, keep their romance alive all whilst living under the same roof with Papaji, Hasmukh’s father-in-law. It stars Rajeev Varma (“Inside”), Shenaz Treasury (“The Big Sick”), Omi Vaidya (“3 Idiots”) and Melanie Chandra (“Hot Mess Holiday”). The series is directed by Abi Varghese and...
Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer For New Action Thriller Series “Echo 3”
When a brilliant scientist is kidnapped in Colombia, her husband and brother will stop at nothing to bring her home!
First trailer for Good Place and Schitt's Creek stars' new comedy movie
The first trailer has landed for Kristen Bell and Allison Janney’s new comedy, The People We Hate at the Wedding. The Good Place star is teaming up with The West Wing actress, alongside Schitt Creek’s Dustin Milligan and Dear Evan Hansen legend Ben Platt for the new Prime Video movie.
Shania Twain Confirms ‘Beauty And The Beast Role’ And Pays Tribute To Its Original Star
Shania Twain has officially confirmed that she was cast as Mrs. Potts in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration live-action special. Shania shared a fun photo of herself in a bright pink outfit while sipping a drink to share the news with fans and pay tribute to the original Mrs. Potts: the late Angela Lansbury.
