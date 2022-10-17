Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
How to Unlock Your Cellphone — and Why You Want To
Imagine if every time you wanted to switch to a new cable provider or streaming service you had to make sure it would work with your TV. Or whether a new internet provider would work with your computer. Switching providers every couple of years (or more frequently) is usually a...
TechRadar
Microsoft has announced some serious employee layoffs
Microsoft is set to make some serious job cuts across multiple divisions, reports have claimed.. An anonymous source speaking to Axios (opens in new tab) pegged the figure at around 1,000 jobs, although the company has yet to officially confirm the news just yet. This isn't the first report we've...
TechRadar
Three trends to watch in a post-Covid-19 world
What a difference a year makes. For a long time, remote and home working was looked upon with a degree of suspicion, particularly among verticals with longer histories, and certainly in those environments in which colleagues have needed to gather physically to make sure they’re all seeing the same thing.
TechRadar
Zoho Voice review
As part of a wider range of Zoho products, Voice is a solid VoIP platform that ticks most of the boxes, but take a look at it more widely and you begin to notice so key lacking features that other providers at this price point offer. Zoho claims to target...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Internet Where There is No Service
The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
Warning for millions of Android phone owners to delete dozens of ‘battery killer’ apps now
NO-ONE likes running out of battery and apps are one of the biggest culprits. Some guzzle away at your power even when you're not using them. According to a study by pCloud last year, Fitbit is one of the worst offenders for battery drain. Experts based their analysis on the...
Millions of WhatsApp users who send or receive voice notes issued major alert
WHATSAPP is finally letting users speed up voice notes on your desktop. The feature is already available on iPhone and Android – but it's finally coming to Windows too. It means you'll be able to increase how quickly a voice note plays back in the app. That's great if...
TechRadar
Best photo recovery apps in 2022
Restore business assets and family photos with the best photo recovery apps. Using the best photo recovery apps, you can restore deleted media on your computer, phone, tablet, and other storage devices. We’ve never had more of our lives wrapped up in technology, from online banking and healthcare to social...
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Apple Insider
How to stop iMessage from reverting to SMS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When an iPhone can't send aniMessage over the internet, it reverts to unencrypted SMS texts automatically. Here's how to prevent that from happening. Apple has offered end-to-end encrypted messaging across its devices since iMessage...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Series Will Get Free Google One VPN In December
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro buyers will get free access to Google One VPN in December. The company recently confirmed this in an official support document (via). It previously said the freebie will be rolled out later this year without giving a precise timeframe. We still don’t have a date, but if you’ve purchased late latest Pixel smartphones and live in a supported country, you will get a free VPN service in December.
TechRadar
iPad preorders - where to buy the all-new entry-level Apple tablet
The all-new Apple iPad (2022) has been revealed in a surprisingly unceremonious announcement by Apple, though it looks like the biggest refresh to the manufacturer's standard tablet for some time. You don't have to wait until next week to buy it, though, as preorders for the new iPad are available right now. Check below for the latest availability at all the major retailers in the US, UK and Australia.
TechRadar
The networking challenges facing the modern business
As the speed of individual broadband connections has increased exponentially and the related costs of those connections have dropped, many organisations are looking to move away from a comprehensive private networking strategy to a system relying significantly more on the connectivity of the public internet and the use of internet VPNs.
WhatsApp's new call links are now arriving widely
WhatsApp feels like one of those rare apps that really knows what it wants to be, and has largely resisted unnecessary feature bloat. But with as popular as pandemic-induced video conferencing became, it was inevitable we'd see more of a focus on its video capabilities. The service is now testing support for 32 participants on a video call, but it's not quite up at Google Meet or Zoom’s level yet. While it works on that, the call invite link sharing we first heard about last month seems to be rolling out to users at large.
TechRadar
Oracle and Nvidia want to help your business use AI better
Getting your business up to speed with AI should soon be a lot easier and more powerful thanks to Nvidia and Oracle. The two technology giants have announced an extension to their decade-long partnership that aims to help businesses embrace and scale up AI applications and platforms quicker than ever.
TechRadar
Google just revealed another totally new operating system
Google is hoping to expand its stake in the software industry with the launch of KataOS, a new OS for machine learning tools. Described in a company blog post (opens in new tab) as, "a provably secure platform that's optimized for embedded devices that run ML applications", KataOS will run alongside its reference implementation, Sparrow.
TechRadar
Businesses increasing encryption efforts
Businesses are increasingly adopting encryption strategies, according to a new report by Thales. More than four in ten (41 per cent) of respondents in the report said their organisation has an encryption strategy that is applied ‘consistently’, across the enterprise. What’s also interesting as that for the first...
TechRadar
Mycle Cargo review
If you’re in need of a bike that can help you get from one place to another without using a car, the Mycle Cargo might be it. This is a very capable, all-electric cycle that can handle a sizeable payload, while offering brisk, comfortable performance into the bargain. Compared to rivals it’s also keenly priced, with the only downsides being its weight and the space you’ll need to find in order to store it.
TechRadar
How the increase in work from home will impact corporate cybersecurity
Covid-19 has changed many things. The rise in remote work significantly increased and companies were forced to test a new business model. At first, corporations were somewhat reluctant, but working from home yielded higher productivity. This is the effect of being close at home, with family, and less stress of commuting to and from work.
