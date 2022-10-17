ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat

The Western Conference should be very interesting this year. There were so many injuries last season to some of the conference's top stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. With them back in the mix, things could shake out differently this time around. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves fans, downtown Minneapolis businesses pumped for promising season

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Timberwolves fans went wild Wednesday when new 7-foot center Rudy Gobert came on the court.And coming off a playoff appearance, this team is ready to really light it up this season. It's one of the most anticipated seasons in decades.And businesses in downtown Minneapolis hope it's a big win for them, too.RELATED: Gobert thrives in Timberwolves debut to lead 115-108 win over ThunderThere is off-the-charts excitement for a Wolves team that, dare we say it, has real expectations."Almost a guaranteed playoff, you know. And at least past the first, second round," said fan Doug Radunz. Gobert is fueling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers get blown out on opening night against Golden State

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The head coach might be different, and the personnel had a massive overhaul. Still, the results were the same for the purple and gold as they lost to the Warriors again on national television 123-109 on opening night, unable to spoil their ring night as Anthony Davis wanted.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy