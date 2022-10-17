Read full article on original website
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
NBA Western Conference guide: Warriors have tough road to repeat
The Western Conference should be very interesting this year. There were so many injuries last season to some of the conference's top stars, including Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard. With them back in the mix, things could shake out differently this time around. The...
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Clippers, Celtics, Bucks vying for No. 1; Kings crack top 20
Who’s No. 1 and where do the Sacramento Kings rank among Western Conference playoff contenders in our season-opening NBA power rankings?
Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."
The Los Angeles Lakers fanbase is certain that the Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook is not the reason for the team's defeat against the Warriors.
NBA player props October 19: Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant props for NBA tip-off Wednesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wednesday marks the second night of the season and the first game for most teams, and we’ve got the best NBA player props...
Rudy Gobert starting at center for Timberwolves on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert will make his first start for Minnesota alongside D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 32.4 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to produce 14.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102
Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James Is 'Day To Day', Anthony Davis Has Back Problem But He Is Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers still have three players listed out against the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still not 100% confirmed to play the game.
Timberwolves fans, downtown Minneapolis businesses pumped for promising season
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Timberwolves fans went wild Wednesday when new 7-foot center Rudy Gobert came on the court.And coming off a playoff appearance, this team is ready to really light it up this season. It's one of the most anticipated seasons in decades.And businesses in downtown Minneapolis hope it's a big win for them, too.RELATED: Gobert thrives in Timberwolves debut to lead 115-108 win over ThunderThere is off-the-charts excitement for a Wolves team that, dare we say it, has real expectations."Almost a guaranteed playoff, you know. And at least past the first, second round," said fan Doug Radunz. Gobert is fueling...
Lakers get blown out on opening night against Golden State
The more things change, the more they stay the same. The head coach might be different, and the personnel had a massive overhaul. Still, the results were the same for the purple and gold as they lost to the Warriors again on national television 123-109 on opening night, unable to spoil their ring night as Anthony Davis wanted.
