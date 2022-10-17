Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Jhamier Howard, Brett Patten lead Manasquan football past Shore Regional for third straight win
Senior quarterback Brett Patten and senior running back Jahmier Howard had a hand in all five touchdowns to lead Manasquan to a 34-13 Shore Conference nondivisional victory over Shore Regional on Saturday afternoon at Vic Kubu Warrior Field. Howard ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and...
Week 8 VarsityLink Coaches Corner Canceled Due to Power Outage in Monmouth County
A massive power outage in Monmouth County that has upwards of 50,000 residents without power Wednesday night has forced the cancelation of the Shore Sports Network's VarsityLink Coaches Corner Football Show. The weekly program talking Shore Conference football was scheduled to feature Colts Neck High School and take place at...
Boys soccer recap: Maradiaga scores twice to pace Life Center past Ocean City
Life Center Academy improved to 13-3 with a 2-1 win over Ocean City in Ocean City Monday. Luiz Recchimuzzi connected with Ever Maradiaga on both goals for the win. Maradiaga scored goals No. 18 and 19 on the season. Kai Lindsay had the lone goal for Ocean City when he...
The Colts Neck Cougars ride a 6-game winning streak into the Week 8 VarsityLink Coaches Corner
The surging Colts Neck High School football team riding a six-game winning streak will be featured on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca, and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from MJ's Restaurant in Neptune from 7-8 p.m. and will be joined by Cougars head coach Matt Ahearn and senior standouts Will Surdez and Matt Celli.
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament semifinals preview
13-Middletown North (7-5-1) vs. 1-Christian Brothers (13-1), 6:30. Despite their impressive run to the Shore Conference Tournament, Middletown North faces an uphill battle against Christian Brothers, who has an undefeated conference record up to this point. However, Middletown North matches up well with CBA, as indicated by their narrow 1-0 defeat to this team on Oct. 6. In that game, Jack D’Eletto’s first-half goal proved to be the difference in that matchup. Middletown North’s back line held strong for most of the game, but they couldn’t convert on any of their opportunities on the other end of the field.
Boys soccer: Franklin tops College Achieve Central Charter in OT
Senior Gandor Bah and sophomore Ike Eluwa combined to hand Franklin a 2-1 overtime win over College Achieve Central Charter in Plainfield. Bah controlled a ball played into the corner and took on a defender one-on-one, slipped past him and played a back pass to Eluwa at the top of the six-yard box for the winner in extra time for Franklin (5-10), which has won four of its last five matches.
Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 5 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week
Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. This week, we are scrapping the division-by-division format to give you eight standouts from postseason play during play between Monday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 16.
West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal
West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
Girls soccer recap: Walker’s goal makes Triton a winner over rival Highland
Seana Rodgers set up Gianna Walker for the game-winning goal in the second half as Triton up-ended Highland, 2-1, Monday in Runnemede. Rebekah Shepkosky also scored for the Mustangs (6-6-1), winners of three in a row. Alodia Traenkner had the goal for the Tartans (1-8-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
Surf Taco Week 6 Girls Soccer Team of the Week: Howell
The Shore Conference has, arguably, been the best girls soccer conference in the state over the last half-decade or so and the most disputable part of that statement is the term "arguably." Year after year, teams from the Shore are sprinkled throughout the state Top 20 and fill out multiple...
Field hockey: No. 5 Point Pleasant Boro downs Toms River South for 12th shutout
Senior Ryane Fisahn produced a hat trick and freshman Codi Damerau added two goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Toms River South 8-0 in Point Pleasant. Sophomore Camryn Johnson had a goal and an assist while junior Shayne Lada and senior Ava Hanemann...
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap
Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
Boys soccer recap: 3 different goal-scorers help Millville get by Atlantic Tech
Shaun McCarthy, Terron Stevenson and Jackson Gamber scored the goals which allowed Millville to down Atlantic Tech, 3-1, Monday in Mays Landings. Kevin Dick had two assists while Jesiah Cruz had one for the Thunderbolts who improved to 7-5-1. Alexander Gonzalez scored for the Red Hawks (3-8-1). The N.J. High...
