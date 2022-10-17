13-Middletown North (7-5-1) vs. 1-Christian Brothers (13-1), 6:30. Despite their impressive run to the Shore Conference Tournament, Middletown North faces an uphill battle against Christian Brothers, who has an undefeated conference record up to this point. However, Middletown North matches up well with CBA, as indicated by their narrow 1-0 defeat to this team on Oct. 6. In that game, Jack D’Eletto’s first-half goal proved to be the difference in that matchup. Middletown North’s back line held strong for most of the game, but they couldn’t convert on any of their opportunities on the other end of the field.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO