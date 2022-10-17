ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colts Neck Cougars ride a 6-game winning streak into the Week 8 VarsityLink Coaches Corner

The surging Colts Neck High School football team riding a six-game winning streak will be featured on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca, and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from MJ's Restaurant in Neptune from 7-8 p.m. and will be joined by Cougars head coach Matt Ahearn and senior standouts Will Surdez and Matt Celli.
Boys soccer: Shore Conference Tournament semifinals preview

13-Middletown North (7-5-1) vs. 1-Christian Brothers (13-1), 6:30. Despite their impressive run to the Shore Conference Tournament, Middletown North faces an uphill battle against Christian Brothers, who has an undefeated conference record up to this point. However, Middletown North matches up well with CBA, as indicated by their narrow 1-0 defeat to this team on Oct. 6. In that game, Jack D’Eletto’s first-half goal proved to be the difference in that matchup. Middletown North’s back line held strong for most of the game, but they couldn’t convert on any of their opportunities on the other end of the field.
Boys soccer: Franklin tops College Achieve Central Charter in OT

Senior Gandor Bah and sophomore Ike Eluwa combined to hand Franklin a 2-1 overtime win over College Achieve Central Charter in Plainfield. Bah controlled a ball played into the corner and took on a defender one-on-one, slipped past him and played a back pass to Eluwa at the top of the six-yard box for the winner in extra time for Franklin (5-10), which has won four of its last five matches.
Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 5 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. This week, we are scrapping the division-by-division format to give you eight standouts from postseason play during play between Monday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 16.
West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal

West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap

Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
