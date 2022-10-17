Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
'House of the Dragon' star Eve Best hurt her back filming 'quite bonkers' dragon-riding scene and felt like 'a bag of bones'
"House of the Dragon" star Eve Best says she hurt her back while riding Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon in episode nine, "The Green Council."
dcnewsnow.com
“The Fastest Woman on Earth” trailer previews Jessi Combs’ quest to break the land speed record
Jessi Combs’ ultimately fatal quest to break world land speed records is now the subject of an HBO Max documentary. Called “The Fastest Woman on Earth,” it premieres on the streaming service on Oct. 20. Combs was killed in a crash Aug. 27, 2019 during a record...
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
John Oliver Takes Dig At HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ For Dark Scenes: “It’s Genuinely Hard To Watch”
John Oliver was back for another episode of Last Week Tonight and this time he’s taking digs at HBO’s own House of the Dragon. The comedian took a jab at the dark scenes from the Game of Thrones spinoff that have proven to be controversial among viewers. While the topic was transgender rights and a little girl expressing her frustration over the bathroom situation in school, Oliver tried to make the dark moment lighter by poking fun at the HBO fantasy series. “That is brutal! It is so dark it is genuinely hard to watch,” Oliver said of the young transgender girl...
Popculture
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
TVGuide.com
House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More
House of the Dragon's debut outing has almost come to an end with the Season 1 finale airing this Sunday, Oct. 23 on HBO and HBO Max. So you know what means: What's up with Season 2!?!?!? Even before the last drop of Westerosi blood has been shed, the last uncle has married his niece, and the last Targaryen brat has been a big huge jerk to someone for no good reason at all (what is UP with this family?), we're already gathering intel on Season 2.
Collider
'The Peripheral' Title Sequence Sets the Scene for Chloë Grace Moretz-Led Sci-fi Series [Exclusive]
As we gear up to start watching the new dystopian Prime Video series The Peripheral, the streamer decided to share with Collider the title sequence ahead of the premiere on Friday. We can now share with you the intriguing opening credits that set the tone of the sci-fi series. Led by Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), the show centers around a girl who discovers that the simulated reality she’s been playing is actually real-life 2099 London, and this discovery puts her entire family in danger.
NME
‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer
HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.
Sophie Turner: What To Watch If You Like The Game Of Thrones Star
Do Revenge and Game of Thrones are just a few of the great Sophie Turner films and TV shows available to stream. Find out what else you can watch her in.
The School for Good and Evil: Netflix's Fairy Tale Epic Lays the Groundwork for Fan-Demanded Sequel — Grade It!
If all goes according to plan, Netflix’s latest YA adaptation could continue happily ever after for years to come. Based on the first book in Soman Chainani’s six-part series, The School For Good and Evil follows two best friends — Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) — who are whisked away to the titular institution where fairy tale heroes and villains are made. The catch? Whereas Agatha lands comfortably in the School for Good, Sophie is “mistakenly” dropped into the School for Evil. The School Master (Laurence Fishburne) insists that his institution doesn’t make mistakes, so the besties are left...
WATCH: The Trailer for Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty Explores the Prominent Family's Deadly Legacy
Another true crime docuseries is headed to HBO. The trailer for Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty explores the legacy of the Murdaughs, a prominent South Carolina family that gained infamy when patriarch Alex Murdaugh was accused of murdering his wife and son. According to HBO, the family enjoyed "unparallel sway...
The Handmaid's Tale season 5: UK release date, next episode, recaps and everything we know
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is heading our way, here's everything we know about the next instalment.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Why Harrenhal Is Important to Game of Thrones History
House of the Dragon Episode 6 made the passage of time and burden of legacy a major thematic focus of its story – and no location in Westeros knows more about the burden of legacy than Harrenhal. Harrenhal is a location that plays a pivotal role in George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones saga; in House of the Dragon we now learn some of pivotal history of Harrenhal that helped shape its place in Game of Thrones history:
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Gives Second Chances, ‘Doc Martin’s Final Season, Leaping to the Wild West, ‘Vow’ Goes to Court
Jeopardy! stages its first-ever Second Chance tournament, giving promising players another shot at the big time. The beloved British dramedy Doc Martin begins streaming its 10th and final season. Quantum Leap sends its time traveler to a late-1800s frontier town. HBO’s docuseries The Vow returns for a six-part conclusion, following the trial of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.
Collider
Gary Oldman Gathers His ‘Slow Horses’ to Solve a Cold War Mystery in Season 2 Trailer
Apple TV+ has revealed a new trailer for Season 2 of Slow Horses, a drama series starring Gary Oldman as the unwilling leader of a group of disgraced spies. The series adapts the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, and Season 2 is set to tell the story of the second book in the collection, Dead Lions.
ETOnline.com
Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate
The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say. With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
ComicBook
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Trailer Shambles Online With Blu-Ray Release Date
One of the weirdest — and arguably, most critically-panned — comic book movie franchises is back for more. This week, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, a direct-to-video follow-up to the Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges-led R.I.P.D., which was first released in 2013. This new film will be a prequel, focusing on the origin story of Roy Pulsipher, an Old West sheriff who will be portrayed by Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan. The cast also includes Penelope Mitchell, Richard Fleeshman, Jake Choi, and Kerry Knuppe.
