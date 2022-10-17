Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Liquor Theft
Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty Monday to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the Flash actor that stretch from Hawaii to Vermont. Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer remotely from Burlington, Vermont, for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge. They agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dalíland' Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Get Surreal in Mary Harron's Eye-Opening Art-World Portrait'Daliland' Director Discusses Allegations Against Ezra Miller, Salvador Dali's...
Popculture
Ezra Miller Enters Plea to Felony Charges
Ezra Miller has entered a plea to felony charges they face in Vermont. The actor has pleaded not guilty in a burglary case where they were caught intruding into a neighbor's home and stealing bottles of alcohol. Miller — who identifies as non-binary — faces up to 26 years in prison, and more than $2,000 in fines, if they are found guilty of the charges against them. Interestingly, Deadline notes that the police statement on the intrusion, from August, has mostly been "scrubbed" from the internet.
The Flash star Ezra Miller facing 26 years in prison
Ezra Miller, the 30-year-old actor best known for their role as The Flash in the DCEU, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony burglary. As reported by Deadline, the actor faces up to 26 years in prison and over $2000 of fines if they’re found guilty - it’s alleged that they stole three bottles of alcohol from a neighbour’s pantry earlier this year.
buzzfeednews.com
Ezra Miller Has Pleaded Not Guilty To Felony Burglary In Vermont After Allegedly Stealing Liquor From Their Neighbor's House
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from their neighbor's home in Vermont, one of several incidents across a number of states that led to their arrest in the past year. Appearing remotely in Burlington alongside their attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, on Monday, the Flash actor pleaded...
Black Hills Pioneer
Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from their neighbour’s home. The troubled 30-year-old actor, who faces 26 years in prison if they are found guilty of the charges, as well as more than $2,000 in fines, appeared remotely at a hearing at Vermont Superior Court, and was told to stay away from neighbour Isaac Winokur.
Comments / 0