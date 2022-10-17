Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii reports 2,211 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week. There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 360,490. The […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 2,211 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 360,490. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs posted after box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs have been posted after box jellyfish have been spotted along the shoreline by lifeguards in Waikiki areas. The city issued a box jellyfish advisory Wednesday morning. Jellyfish are known to cause severe stings to individuals. The public is asked to use caution when entering waters...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for female driver in red car who hit Hawaii Baptist Academy student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a female driver and a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hawaii Baptist Academy student seriously injured this morning. The car struck a 14-year-old boy during the busy school morning drop-off. Witnesses say the HBA freshman was crossing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui school takes strong stance against bullying
Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winte. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
More showers will be picking up on the radar with a front and enjoy the cooler temps tonight with those north winds!. We are tracking a front to the NW that will bring us periods of rain especially along north facing slopes. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated:...
Know the difference between a sinkhole and a pothole?
Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?
KITV.com
DEA makes multiple fentanyl arrests after several overdoses on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Drug Enforcement Agents arrested two men for fentanyl distribution and other crimes. The arrests come after two Oahu men died from alleged fentanyl overdoses.
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
KITV.com
Texas De Brazil expanding to Hawaii with first location at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Texas De Brazil, a popular Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain, has plans to expand to Hawaii with a new location in the works at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that the family-owned Texas-based restaurant chain, which has more than 50 locations, has filed a building...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman joins Honolulu Liquor Commission amid discrimination lawsuit
Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. The school came together to take a strong stance against bullying on Statewide Unity Day. Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
University of Hawaii Employee Threatened to Kill Pregnant Coworker, Feds Say
A fired University of Hawaii employee threatened to assassinate a pregnant coworker she blamed for her termination, prompting the terrified woman to purchase body armor for protection, a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu federal court alleges. Claire Chun, a former IT specialist at the school’s Manoa campus, is facing two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications for two Instagram videos prosecutors say she posted on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. In the first, she vowed to either stab or “put a bullet in” the head of the unnamed target, who Chun claimed had filed a workplace complaint against her. In the second, Chun said she was “out to kill” a former colleague who had called to check on her, blaming her for her firing, according to the complaint. In response, the woman, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, “bought a bullet proof [sic] vest to protect herself from Chun, which she kept under her desk at work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu home sales
Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:55 AM HST. |. By HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Recent rain events serve as potential indicator of what’s ahead for Hawaii’s winter
Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. The school came together to take a strong stance against bullying on Statewide Unity Day. Hawaii businessman joins Honolulu Liquor Commission amid discrimination lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Tech entreprenuer and gulf...
KHON2
Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places.
Comments / 4