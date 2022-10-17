ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Labatt USA extends partnership with Detroit Red Wings

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings and the Labatt beer company are partnering once again.Labatt USA made the announcement, saying the two companies have entered a five-year agreement, extending their current partnership through the end of the 2025-26 NHL season.  "Red Wings hockey means so much to Detroit and Labatt beer drinkers," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager of Labatt. "We're really excited about the synergy with this continued partnership and future opportunities for even more alignments between the Red Wings and Labatt."  The partnership allows Labatt to use Red Wings logos and marks on their packaging and gives...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings Due for a Trade

The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings tie it up late in third, but lose to L.A. Kings in overtime, 5-4

Oskar Sundqvist — the self-described "smallest guy" on Detroit Red Wings' Sky Line — made his first goal of the season a thriller. The Wings were without two regulars on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, and spent much of the game playing from behind. Sundqvist used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound body to stuff the puck with 40.9 seconds to play in regulation. but the Kings prevailed in overtime, 5-4.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider

Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Red Wings' Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty's 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks' 5-2 win. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23

All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
WXYZ

Newcomers shine in Detroit debut, help Pistons beat Magic

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are excited about their future thanks to some young, dynamic players. Bojan Bogdanovic provides a reason to hope the present is promising, too. Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with the Pistons, helping them beat the Orlando Magic 113-109 on Wednesday night.
