(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings and the Labatt beer company are partnering once again.Labatt USA made the announcement, saying the two companies have entered a five-year agreement, extending their current partnership through the end of the 2025-26 NHL season. "Red Wings hockey means so much to Detroit and Labatt beer drinkers," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager of Labatt. "We're really excited about the synergy with this continued partnership and future opportunities for even more alignments between the Red Wings and Labatt." The partnership allows Labatt to use Red Wings logos and marks on their packaging and gives...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO