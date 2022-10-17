Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to hold 5K fundraiser Nov. 5
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is holding a 5K fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Bass Street Landing in Moline. The event will raise money for the P3 Campus safety app that is used in the Illinois and Iowa Quad City area to help kids feel safer at school.
I-74 bike and pedestrian path to close for maintenance
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close starting Oct. 24 for maintenance. The closure will allow contractors to grind the path’s expansion joints to make it easier for wheelchairs and other mobility equipment to use the path, the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline said in a media release.
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
Q&A with QCBR”: home remodeling projects
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live and and Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, have partnered to do regular segments featuring various topics of concern for homeowners called “Q&A with QCBR”. Today’s topic addresses the steps involved...
Fire, police on scene at ESCP Corporation in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport fire and police are on the scene at ESCP Corporation, 833, W. 2nd St. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they saw smoke. Traffic is blocked at 3rd and Howell streets and at Wilkes Avenue. ESCP is a contract metal fabrication...
Heavy police presence near Hilltop Plaza in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police were seen investigating a scene in the area near Hilltop Plaza on Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Details are limited, but our TV6 crew on scene reports seeing police searching vehicles in the Hilltop Plaza parking lot. A portion of Avenue...
Crews respond to a Davenport structure fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No one was unjuried in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a media release. Scott County Communications had multiple calls reporting a rear porch of a building was on fire.
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
New obstacle course unveiled at Pleasant Valley Junior High
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley Junior High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new obstacle course Wednesday. PV students raised the funds for the American Ninja Warrior-style course. The school also received $15,000 from the Wellmark grant. “I think they really like that they can just come out...
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC)-Dogs living in shelters are waiting for forever homes and want to become someone’s best friend and perfect pet. But some canines, like Pocket, are not suited for a traditional dog’s life, so there’s a different path that is better for them. Pocket (formerly Payton),...
Wide River Winery production expansion
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -The beautiful winery is set on a bluff overlooking the widest part of the Mississippi River and has experienced an excited level of recent expansion. Liz Quinn, Wide River Winery, talks about the winery’s latest news. Wide River Winery located at 1776 E Deer Creek Road,...
Davenport has a new downtown bakery, deli and micro grocery
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that have been hankering for a new place to dine or shop for groceries in downtown Davenport have a brand new hot spot. Blue Spruce General Store has officially opened at 217 East 2nd Street--which is the former location of Cookies & Dreams. Brandon Carleton, owner,...
Get free, personalized help with Medicare enrollment from Quad Cities’ brokerage agency
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Medicare Open Enrollment is underway through Dec. 7 and there is no doubt that picking the right plan for your needs can be confusing. Finding the supplemental insurance plan that fills the “Medigap” that meets your specific needs is a lot easier when you rely on the professionals at Midwest Insurance Group--unlike the impersonal service available when you call those 800 numbers.
Local organizations join together to host free poverty simulation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday the Moline Foundation, Moline Public Library, University of Illinois Extension, St. Paul Lutheran Church, EveryChild, and River Bend Food Bank joined together to host another round of poverty simulations and workshops on socio-economic differences. The simulation is meant to highlight a growing concern in the...
Alternative flours and sugars
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Perhaps you’ve noticed these options in the baking or health market aisles--coconut flour, almond flour, rice flour, allulose, monk fruit, coconut sugar and others? But you’ve wondered how they are used and why would they make sense to add the the pantry. Nina Struss, registered...
Teen charged with stabbing relative in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A teen is charged with stabbing a relative after a fight in Kewanee, police said. The Kewanee Police Department responded around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 15, to the 200 block of South Tremont Street for a disturbance involving a stabbing, according to a media release. According to...
Galesburg BMWED leader reacts as union heads back to the bargaining table with BNSF
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The third-largest railroad union in the country rejected its tentative agreement with BNSF railway last week, renewing the possibility of a major railway strike. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division represents more than 11,000 maintenance workers who repair the tracks trains travel on. On...
New golf entertainment venue coming to Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials broke ground on a new golf entertainment venue and multi-sporting fields in Bettendorf Wednesday. The Iron Tee Entertainment Golf Venue will be just east of the TBK Bank Sports Complex, on the intersection of Middle and Forest Grove Road. Organizers say the three leveled...
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police are investigating after they say a man was shot Wednesday morning. Davenport police responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue to a report of a shooting inside a residence, according to a media release. Officer found a 40-year-old man...
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
