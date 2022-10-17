Read full article on original website
How Harry Nilsson started writing songs was fairly accidental. When he couldn’t remember melodies or lyrics of popular tunes he liked, he just began crafting his own. Born in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York on June 15, 1941, and raised by his mother in NYC before later moving to California with extended family as a teen. Nilsson’s earlier dives into music came in the late 1950s when he became immersed in singing, urged by his uncle’s singing lessons, crooning along to songs by The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles. Prompted by his uncle, who gave him singing lessons, to use his voice for money, Nilsson soon landed a job singing demos by 1962 and began gaining some success as s songwriter thereafter, writing songs early on for Little Richard.
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
When guitarist Jimmy Page joined a band as a teenager, his parents needed a lot of convincing by the members to let him tour.
By the time Lucy Dacus performs at the Beacham this week, she will have already worked most of Europe earlier in the summer. The remainder of the year will see her playing increasingly prestigious stages in bigger and bigger cities, including a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel later this month. Opening for Dacus: Crooks and Nannies, a quirky punk-pop duo out of Philadelphia.
The custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine once dubbed by Noel Gallagher as “the best guitar in the world” is up for sale once again. The instrument will be going under the hammer at auction house Propstore’s upcoming Best of British Music auction, and is estimated to fetch between £300,000 to £500,000.
Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
Jimmy Page made the most obvious comment when he heard what kind of music the Yardbirds wanted to play. We're thankful he went the other direction.
Corey Taylor couldn't resist busting out a couple of Slipknot bangers during his entertaining set at the London Palladium
George Harrison was not a fan of drum machines, but he did like when his friend, Jim Keltner, played them. Keltner knew how to make it sound human.
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared ‘Hate Dancin”, the lead single from their 23rd studio album (and third this month) ‘Changes’. The song follows on from the release of their album ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava’ on October 7, and its follow-up ‘Laminated Denim’ just five days later on October 12.
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
As Bluesfest 2023 edges closer, the festival has announced an extended tour for The Doobie Brothers. The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.
