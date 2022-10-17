Read full article on original website
No. 14 Baylor up next for Tech
The Texas Tech volleyball team is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 18 against the No. 14-ranked Baylor Bears at 7 p.m.in Ferrell Center. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough, five-set loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence where both Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper tallied double-digit kills. In addition, Brooke Kanas led with seven blocks of her own.
Texas Tech earns Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week
After leading Texas Tech to a 2-0 weekend inside conference action, Ashleigh Williams and Elise Anderson earned Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Powered by outstanding performances from Williams and Anderson, the Red Raiders (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) earned a pair of...
Accolades pile in for Wilson's strong start to 2022
Texas Tech senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson collected a pair of honors this week as he was tabbed to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award and was named a first team midseason All-American by The Athletic. Wilson, one of the nation's leaders in sacks and tackles for loss...
