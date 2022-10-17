ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed starts QT, and that worries more than interest rates

The favorable 40- year cycle of falling dollar interest rates has been buried for good. Since 1982, the annual U.S. dollar interest rate has fallen steadily from 15% to stabilize around 2% starting in 2011, providing a lasting period of prosperity. Facade of the Federal Reserve, located in Washington- Kevin Dietsch- Sep 19, 2022/ AFP.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Most of MAPFRE S.A.’s Rated Operating Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Certain US Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of most of MAPFRE S.A.’s (MAPFRE) rated operating subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) of certain rated.
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That

You ought to account for it as part of your overall portfolio. There are some real-life considerations that make paying down a mortgage more difficult or expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Some risks too big: Insurers withdraw from fossil projects

BERLIN (AP) — Insurance companies that have long said they'll cover anything, at the right price, are increasingly ruling out fossil fuel projects because of climate change — to cheers from environmental campaigners. More than a dozen groups that track what policies insurers have on high-emissions activities say...
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Takes Important Step To Assess Climate-Related Financial Risk – Seeks Comment On Proposed Data Call

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposed data collection from insurers to assess climate-related financial risk across. the United States. . FIO is seeking public input on a proposed collection of data from property and casualty insurers regarding current...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE México, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent), and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of MAPFRE México, S.A. (MM) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced. (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services. In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration,...
CCC Names Technology Executive Michael Silva as Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Seasoned Leader Brings Proven Track Record Delivering Innovative Outcomes for. Clients Across Multiple Industries Including Financial Services. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, strengthens its executive team with the appointment of. Michael Silva. as Chief Commercial and Customer...
Public Citizen: Treasury Department Takes First Step to Evaluate Climate Crisis in Insurance Markets

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today proposed a plan to collect data on the impact of the climate crisis on insurance markets. The. Federal Insurance Office (FIO) proposed collecting zip code level data from large property and casualty insurers to evaluate the impact on affordability and availability of insurance in climate vulnerable areas.
