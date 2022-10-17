Read full article on original website
Fed starts QT, and that worries more than interest rates
The favorable 40- year cycle of falling dollar interest rates has been buried for good. Since 1982, the annual U.S. dollar interest rate has fallen steadily from 15% to stabilize around 2% starting in 2011, providing a lasting period of prosperity. Facade of the Federal Reserve, located in Washington- Kevin Dietsch- Sep 19, 2022/ AFP.
TODAY.com
How to manage retirement savings amid inflation, unstable markets
Inflation, the up-and-down of the stock market and rising interest rates has left many wondering about their retirement accounts. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to answer viewer questions amid an unpredictable economy.Oct. 18, 2022.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Most of MAPFRE S.A.’s Rated Operating Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Certain US Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of most of MAPFRE S.A.’s (MAPFRE) rated operating subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) of certain rated.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
How much retirement savings does the typical 60-year-old American have? How does your nest egg match up?
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?Marcus Aurelius/Pexels. Even Americans with modest retirement savings might be surprised to learn how many folks are in such desperate straits that they have no nest egg at all.
Interest rates are shooting up. So why is your savings account still paying 0.13%?
Interest rates are rising, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosting its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a target of 3.25%. But Americans hoping to profit from a similar rise in their savings accounts rates have been out of luck this year. To be sure, savings...
Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That
You ought to account for it as part of your overall portfolio. There are some real-life considerations that make paying down a mortgage more difficult or expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Retirees Could See a Historic Social Security COLA In 2023 -- That's Good and Bad News
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) could be as big as 9% next year, the largest increase in benefits in 40 years. The Social Security COLA enacted this year fell short, causing benefits to lag behind inflation in 2022. A historic COLA next year means more beneficiaries will pay taxes...
Some risks too big: Insurers withdraw from fossil projects
BERLIN (AP) — Insurance companies that have long said they'll cover anything, at the right price, are increasingly ruling out fossil fuel projects because of climate change — to cheers from environmental campaigners. More than a dozen groups that track what policies insurers have on high-emissions activities say...
Safely Secures $12 Million to Extend Short-Term Home Rental Insurance Leadership
Led by LAGO Innovation Fund , the investment supports accelerated go-to-market effort. Safely, the leader in short-term home rental protection, has raised. of venture investment and debt to accelerate the market penetration of its innovative insurance and guest screening platform. LAGO Innovation Fund. led the round with participation from. Highgate...
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Takes Important Step To Assess Climate-Related Financial Risk – Seeks Comment On Proposed Data Call
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposed data collection from insurers to assess climate-related financial risk across. the United States. . FIO is seeking public input on a proposed collection of data from property and casualty insurers regarding current...
Post-election rally unlikely amid Fed rate outlook
The upcoming midterm elections could give the stock market a sorely needed boost by eliminating at least some of the uncertainty that's clouding the way for investors
Silver lining for savers: High interest rates will grow money faster
Whether its in the stock market or the grocery checkout, it probably feels like your money is slipping out of your fingers, but there is a silver lining. High interest rates mean money that would normally sit stagnant in an account is finally growing. “For the first time in a...
Foxquilt Launches eCommerce Insurance Product in the State of New York
North American Insurtech, Foxquilt, introduces its online eCommerce insurance product to the. /PRNewswire/ - Foxquilt, a leading North American Insurtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce insurance product throughout the state of. New York. . As the company continues its US expansion, Foxquilt is proud to...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Illinois Mutual) (. Peoria, IL. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Illinois Mutual’s...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE México, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent), and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of MAPFRE México, S.A. (MM) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced. (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services. In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration,...
CCC Names Technology Executive Michael Silva as Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Seasoned Leader Brings Proven Track Record Delivering Innovative Outcomes for. Clients Across Multiple Industries Including Financial Services. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, strengthens its executive team with the appointment of. Michael Silva. as Chief Commercial and Customer...
Public Citizen: Treasury Department Takes First Step to Evaluate Climate Crisis in Insurance Markets
The U.S. Department of the Treasury today proposed a plan to collect data on the impact of the climate crisis on insurance markets. The. Federal Insurance Office (FIO) proposed collecting zip code level data from large property and casualty insurers to evaluate the impact on affordability and availability of insurance in climate vulnerable areas.
