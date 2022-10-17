Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Climate change consensus endures in Florida
Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
Florida Democrats Seek To Block Part Of Elections Law
A federal judge will hear arguments next week in a challenge by the Florida Democratic Party to part of a new elections law dealing with canvassing boards. The Democratic Party and two Miami-Dade County attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block a change that
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: Ron DeSantis cashes in on George Soros again
The Governor returns to a familiar target. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make slams of billionaire George Soros central to his fundraising appeals. In a Wednesday email to donors discussing what he said is the most “consequential election in our state’s history,” DeSantis yet again invoked the Hungarian-American billionaire’s name.
jitneybooks.com
Crist! Florida Has Two Republicans Running for Governor Again?
Like many of us I stopped paying attention to politics sometime around when Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter. The good guys, or rather the not as bad guys, won. Our country was fixed. Racism and COVID could now be cured and we could all sing Kumbaya every hour on the hour.
floridapolitics.com
Christina Pushaw to be deposed in Andrew Warren suspension hearing
Warren's attorneys claim the Governor's Office has not turned over requested communication. Christina Pushaw, the firebrand former Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Director of Rapid Response for his campaign, is being deposed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District Tallahassee Division in the case concerning Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from office.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist Clash On Education Issues
Education issues such as parental rights, school boards and teachers unions have become a key battleground in the race between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist. DeSantis, who is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has drawn national attention because of
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach State College students react to Florida's U.S. Senate debate
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials hosted a watch party for Florida’s U.S. Senate debate on campus Tuesday. Afterward, some students told WPBF 25 News that watching the discussion between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio has influenced them in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
wufe967.com
DeSantis' office blasts media claims that voter assistance is political: 'The distinction is clear'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office fired back against media accusations that his recent ease of voting restrictions in the three counties hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian was due to the fact that these areas lean Republican. DeSantis announced an emergency executive order on Thursday that expanded mail-in ballot...
An Earthquake Impacting Home Insurance in Florida Following Hurricane Ian [Government Technology]
Oct. 19—If you have never listened to a podcast before, this is one you need to start with. It is an excellent summation of the challenges that are happening right now and will build into a huge and much bigger crisis for the. State of Florida. and other coastal...
‘Classic politics’: 3 proposed amendments to Florida state constitution on midterm ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida voters will decide on three amendments to the state constitution in November’s midterm elections. They’re not high-profile changes, but each one could significantly impact the laws Floridians follow, and the taxes they pay. One ballot measure offers Florida voters the option to amend...
fsunews.com
Naloxone distribution begins across Florida
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
'People will die:' Advocate says Medicaid expansion 'not a political football'
FARMVILLE — A public policy expert and advocate for Medicaid expansion told a group of concerned residents that North Carolinians are dying needlessly because they don't have health insurance. Peg O'Connell. , health advocate and chair of Care4Carolina, spoke at a forum at. Emmanuel Episcopal Church. in. Farmville. about...
Half empty? Florida homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule
Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's. 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after Hurricane Ian. rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise after all of Ian's damage and traumas. The 50% rule dictates the future of hurricane damaged homes in designation flood zones. The...
Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights
The group made records requests on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, after the DeSantis administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.
wuwf.org
Amendment 3 gives extra $50,000 property tax exemption to Florida's public service workers
In addition to state and local races, Florida voters heading to the polls next month will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments. All of them originated in the Florida Legislature. Two involve tax breaks. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed...
