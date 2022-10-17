Read full article on original website
Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced. (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services. In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration,...
Safely Secures $12 Million to Extend Short-Term Home Rental Insurance Leadership
Led by LAGO Innovation Fund , the investment supports accelerated go-to-market effort. Safely, the leader in short-term home rental protection, has raised. of venture investment and debt to accelerate the market penetration of its innovative insurance and guest screening platform. LAGO Innovation Fund. led the round with participation from. Highgate...
FDIC adopts rule requiring banks to pay larger deposit insurance assessment rates
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Tuesday adopted a final rule to increase deposit insurance assessment rates by 2 basis points for all banks beginning in the first quarter next year.© Shutterstock As of June 30, 2020, near the start of the pandemic, the reserve ratio of the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) fell below its statutory minimum as bank deposits…
U.S. Treasury issues proposal to collect insurance data to assess climate-related risks
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposal on Tuesday that would facilitate the collection of data from insurance companies to help it assess climate-related financial risk.© Shutterstock The proposed plan calls for the collection of current and historical underwriting data on homeowners’ insurance from property and casualty…
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Short-Term Rental Insurance Startup Safely
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Re Innovations ("GRI"), part of. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company"), has announced an investment in. SafelyStay, Inc. ("Safely"). With the rise of booking platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, the short-term...
Inc.com
In Just 2 Sentences, Bill Gates Taught a Great Leadership Lesson to Every Manager
In March of 2020, the business world shifted overnight to remote work due to the pandemic. Countless pro-remote workplace studies sprung up to reinforce the benefits of flexible work arrangements in the "new normal." In the post-pandemic age, conventional wisdom dictates that employees need flexibility, especially in the current employee-driven...
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
Brad Rhodes: A life insurance policy is an asset you can sell
Clemmons Courier, The (NC) Brad Rhodes : A life insurance policy is an asset you can sell. Did you know that you have a valuable asset that is often overlooked and may not be included in conversations regarding your financial portfolio? It's your life insurance policy. Many people are not aware that a life insurance policy is an asset that can be sold with some of the terms being set by the owner.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Illinois Mutual) (. Peoria, IL. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Illinois Mutual’s...
Best’s Market Segment Report: U.S. Workers’ Compensation Insurance Line Generates Solid Profits but Future Remains Uncertain
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Annual underwriting profit in the. workers’ compensation line of business has averaged. during the period—a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, according to a new AM Best report. In its Best’s Market Segment Report, “Workers Compensation Generates Solid...
Financial Focus: Should you consolidate retirement accounts?
Journal-Advocate (Sterling, CO) One of the rewards for working over several decades is the ability to contribute to tax-advantaged retirement accounts, which can help provide needed income for you when you do retire. As the years went by, you may well have accumulated several retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s or similar employer-sponsored plans. But you might find it advantageous to consolidate these accounts with a single provider.
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11455691): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11455691 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Seasoned Insurance and Cannabis Industry Veterans Form Frontier Risk Group to Develop First Tech-Enabled Insurance Solution for the Cannabis Sector
Former CEO of Cannabis Co. Parallel Joins Forces with Insurtech Investor IA Capital Group. to Better Service Cannabis Risk and Improve Access, Pricing and Risk Capacity for Operators. WESTPORT, Conn. ,. Oct. 19, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Risk Group ("Frontier Risk" or "the Company") announced its launch, formally bringing together...
Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire to Automate Business Processes and Accelerate Growth
Guidewire PartnerConnect Global Premier partner EY to provide implementation, ongoing services, and support. -based mutual insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Kent & Essex Mutual selected Guidewire to automate and streamline business processes to drive its growth strategy. Guidewire will be implemented across all of Kent & Essex Mutual’s lines of business concurrently.
Amber Waves: 'Self-Employed Workers Are Less Likely to Have Health Insurance Than Those Employed by Private Firms, Governments'
WASHINGTON , July 5 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service issued the following article in Amber Waves entitled "Self-Employed Workers Are Less Likely to Have Health Insurance Than Those Employed by Private Firms, Governments":. * * *. By. Elizabeth A. Dobis. , Research Agricultural Economist in...
Planning to retire, part 2: It's now time to map out the financial specifics
As we shared in Retirement Planning Part 1 - Taking Control of Your Finances, retirement planning is the process of determining your retirement income along with the actions and decisions necessary to achieve them. After you have the basic knowledge of understanding, controlling and maximizing your finances, it is time to take a look at the specifics, from mapping out when you can retire to reviewing your options for retirement accounts and investments.
Patent Application Titled “Method And System For Assessing Risk Within A Network” Published Online (USPTO 20220311796): Axion Partners LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors DOYLE, Jonathan (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Determination of appropriate risk to assign to a computer network is tricky. With regard to the cybersecurity insurance space, the following problems exist because risk is hard to determine. Traditionally, insurers use massive amounts of historical claims data to assess risk. Such data does not exist for cybersecurity claims. Insurers, instead, rely on that applicants self-disclose to do such risk evaluations. Further, insurers have very little ability to ensure that policyholders effectively protect their networks, which results in an increased risk of breach. Insurers are not able to provide risk reduction or minimization of losses. The amount of data an attack causes is largely determined by how long it takes to respond, and insurers do not know what is happening in real time, nor data to confirm that an exclusion applies.
AM Best to Deliver Property/Casualty Market Report at American Association of Insurance Services’ Pulse Event in Chicago
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will participate in the American Association of Insurance Services’ (AAIS) Pulse event, which takes place. , chief rating officer, AM Best, will sit down with. John Kadous. ,. AAIS. vice president of product, to discuss the issues pressuring property/casualty insurance companies, including COVID-19, inflation, interest...
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
Acquisition adds complex commercial and personal insurance expertise, continuing NFP's growth in the. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired. Mason James Insurance Services Limited. (doing business as. Bentley Insurance Services. ), one of the...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Research Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. RICL is a captive insurance company wholly owned by. Battelle Memorial Institute. (BMI), an. Ohio.
