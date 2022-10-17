Read full article on original website
U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage
PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report. , the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2023 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to assist Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in finding the right medical insurance plans for their needs during annual open enrollment,. October 15 - December 7,...
‘Medically tailored’ meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
UPI Health News (Business) Delivering "medically tailored" meals to seriously ill people in the United States could help avoid 1.6 million hospitalizations annually and save nearly $13.6 billion per year, a Tufts University study estimates. The study's findings appeared Monday in JAMA Network Open. "For people with chronic illness and...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Releases Awareness Month Logo
Los angeles, CA October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- November is national Long-Term Care Awareness Month. To support insurance professionals using the month to create awareness, the. has released the 2022 LTCAM banner. "The month was established in 2001 to create heightened awareness of the importance of planning," cites. Jesse Slome. ,...
Increased Long-Term Care Insurance Tax Deductible Limits Reported by AALTCI
Los Angeles, CA October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Increased tax-deductible limits for long-term care insurance have been announced for 2023 according to the. “One of the little-known benefits for certain long-term care insurance is the ability to deduct some or all of the cost during retirement years,” states. Jesse Slome.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company. (Illinois Mutual) (. Peoria, IL. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Illinois Mutual’s...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
A CEO says he's been 'praying for inflation' because it means he can raise prices
Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney told investors that inflation is a good excuse to raise prices. For months, companies have reassured shareholders that they are able to pass inflation along to customers. However, some companies such as Iron Mountain and FedEx are still posting lackluster profits amid record-high inflation. One...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
thecentersquare.com
Biden takes heavy fire, defends himself after inflation data shows continued price increases
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden came under fire from Republican lawmakers and economists Thursday after newly released inflation data showed consumer prices continued to rise in September. “President Biden and [Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf] can congratulate themselves for spending hundreds of billions of dollars to reward their...
When to expect the housing market downturn to conclude, according to Wells Fargo
Historically speaking, most U.S. recessions arrive after a period of rate tightening by the Federal Reserve. As the Fed raises interest rates to tame inflation, it begins to cause economic activity to contract. Of course, “Fed-induced recessions” usually start in the housing market. We’re already seeing it.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
DailyWealth
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Inflation already peaked, and 2 things in particular will ease Americans' pain over the next 12 months, JPMorgan says
The US is past peak inflation, and the cooldown is going to be swift, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank sees inflation easing to a 3.2% year-over-year rate from 8.2% by September 2023. Supply-chain healing and the strong dollar will slow price growth and even bring some discounting, the team said.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Most of MAPFRE S.A.’s Rated Operating Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Certain US Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of most of MAPFRE S.A.’s (MAPFRE) rated operating subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) of certain rated.
U.S. Treasury issues proposal to collect insurance data to assess climate-related risks
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposal on Tuesday that would facilitate the collection of data from insurance companies to help it assess climate-related financial risk.© Shutterstock The proposed plan calls for the collection of current and historical underwriting data on homeowners’ insurance from property and casualty…
Brad Rhodes: A life insurance policy is an asset you can sell
Clemmons Courier, The (NC) Brad Rhodes : A life insurance policy is an asset you can sell. Did you know that you have a valuable asset that is often overlooked and may not be included in conversations regarding your financial portfolio? It's your life insurance policy. Many people are not aware that a life insurance policy is an asset that can be sold with some of the terms being set by the owner.
Pie Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Claims Administration
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm today announced. (“Pie”) has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for claims administration and risk management services. In addition to gaining efficiencies and reducing costs associated with claims administration,...
