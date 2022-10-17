ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Markets Insider

The stock market is on a 'rollercoaster to nowhere', and the full effect of tighter financial conditions has not yet been felt, Morgan Stanley investment chief says

Stocks are on a "rollercoaster to nowhere," Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett said. Investors are too impatient, Shalett said, and have no tolerance for pain. That's preventing stocks from bottoming out, pushing estimates for 2023 and 2024 lower, she warned. The stock market is on a "rollercoaster to nowhere,"...
kitco.com

Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates rise to highest level since 2006

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
kitco.com

Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Reuters

BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
Fed starts QT, and that worries more than interest rates

The favorable 40- year cycle of falling dollar interest rates has been buried for good. Since 1982, the annual U.S. dollar interest rate has fallen steadily from 15% to stabilize around 2% starting in 2011, providing a lasting period of prosperity. Facade of the Federal Reserve, located in Washington- Kevin Dietsch- Sep 19, 2022/ AFP.
WASHINGTON STATE
Guess who puts the chance of a recession at 100%

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) The economy shrank 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second. And inflation hit 8.2% for the latest 12 months. , say the economy is likely to enter a recession this year or next, thanks to the large interest-rate increases from the. Federal Reserve. .
U.S. Treasury issues proposal to collect insurance data to assess climate-related risks

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposal on Tuesday that would facilitate the collection of data from insurance companies to help it assess climate-related financial risk.© Shutterstock The proposed plan calls for the collection of current and historical underwriting data on homeowners’ insurance from property and casualty…
Planning to retire, part 2: It's now time to map out the financial specifics

As we shared in Retirement Planning Part 1 - Taking Control of Your Finances, retirement planning is the process of determining your retirement income along with the actions and decisions necessary to achieve them. After you have the basic knowledge of understanding, controlling and maximizing your finances, it is time to take a look at the specifics, from mapping out when you can retire to reviewing your options for retirement accounts and investments.
