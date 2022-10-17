Read full article on original website
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Investors think the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting have nearly doubled after the September inflation report
Investors pushed up expectations that the Federal Reserve at its December meeting will deliver another rate hike of 75 basis points. The odds for another three-quarter point increase jumped to 61.8% from 32.5% a day ago. The move came after September core inflation rose to 6.6%, which marked a 40-year...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
Stocks look ready to rally in early 2023 with fund managers holding more cash than at any point in the last 21 years, BofA says
Investors are holding the most cash since April 2001, according to BofA's global fund manager survey. The October survey "screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, and crucially start of policy capitulation." A "big low, big rally" looks set for the first half of 2023 when Fed rate cuts become consensus, BofA...
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
Jamie Dimon's 'gut' tells him the Fed will have to hike rates over the expected range of 4% to 4.5% to cool inflation
Jamie Dimon said the Fed's benchmark rate will likely have to go beyond 4% to 4.5%, per Bloomberg. The Fed's benchmark rate is now in the 3% to 3.25% range, after five rate hikes this year so far. The CEO of JPMorgan said he thinks the US economy is unlikely...
The stock market is on a 'rollercoaster to nowhere', and the full effect of tighter financial conditions has not yet been felt, Morgan Stanley investment chief says
Stocks are on a "rollercoaster to nowhere," Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett said. Investors are too impatient, Shalett said, and have no tolerance for pain. That's preventing stocks from bottoming out, pushing estimates for 2023 and 2024 lower, she warned. The stock market is on a "rollercoaster to nowhere,"...
CNBC
Goldman CEO David Solomon says there's a good chance of a recession and so it's time to be cautious
"I think it's a time to be cautious, and I think that if you're running a risk-based business, it's a time to think more cautiously about your risk box, your risk appetite," Solomon said during a live interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think you have to expect that there's...
kitco.com
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe
It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
U.S. mortgage interest rates rise to highest level since 2006
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2006 as the housing sector continued to bear the brunt of tightening financial conditions, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
kitco.com
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
Fed starts QT, and that worries more than interest rates
The favorable 40- year cycle of falling dollar interest rates has been buried for good. Since 1982, the annual U.S. dollar interest rate has fallen steadily from 15% to stabilize around 2% starting in 2011, providing a lasting period of prosperity. Facade of the Federal Reserve, located in Washington- Kevin Dietsch- Sep 19, 2022/ AFP.
Cathie Wood Picks Apart Fed's Hawkish Policy Again: 'Elon Musk, Jeff Gundlach Echoed Our Concerns About Deflation Risk'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, reiterated her belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve is making unanimous decisions based on lagging indicators — employment and headline inflation — despite significant price deflation in the pipeline. Wood has been a strong critic of the central bank’s actions...
Guess who puts the chance of a recession at 100%
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) The economy shrank 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second. And inflation hit 8.2% for the latest 12 months. , say the economy is likely to enter a recession this year or next, thanks to the large interest-rate increases from the. Federal Reserve. .
U.S. Treasury issues proposal to collect insurance data to assess climate-related risks
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposal on Tuesday that would facilitate the collection of data from insurance companies to help it assess climate-related financial risk.© Shutterstock The proposed plan calls for the collection of current and historical underwriting data on homeowners’ insurance from property and casualty…
Planning to retire, part 2: It's now time to map out the financial specifics
As we shared in Retirement Planning Part 1 - Taking Control of Your Finances, retirement planning is the process of determining your retirement income along with the actions and decisions necessary to achieve them. After you have the basic knowledge of understanding, controlling and maximizing your finances, it is time to take a look at the specifics, from mapping out when you can retire to reviewing your options for retirement accounts and investments.
U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.
