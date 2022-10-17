Read full article on original website
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
Investors think the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting have nearly doubled after the September inflation report
Investors pushed up expectations that the Federal Reserve at its December meeting will deliver another rate hike of 75 basis points. The odds for another three-quarter point increase jumped to 61.8% from 32.5% a day ago. The move came after September core inflation rose to 6.6%, which marked a 40-year...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Jamie Dimon's 'gut' tells him the Fed will have to hike rates over the expected range of 4% to 4.5% to cool inflation
Jamie Dimon said the Fed's benchmark rate will likely have to go beyond 4% to 4.5%, per Bloomberg. The Fed's benchmark rate is now in the 3% to 3.25% range, after five rate hikes this year so far. The CEO of JPMorgan said he thinks the US economy is unlikely...
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
Inflation already peaked, and 2 things in particular will ease Americans' pain over the next 12 months, JPMorgan says
The US is past peak inflation, and the cooldown is going to be swift, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank sees inflation easing to a 3.2% year-over-year rate from 8.2% by September 2023. Supply-chain healing and the strong dollar will slow price growth and even bring some discounting, the team said.
Investing legend Mark Mobius sees interest rates climbing to 9% as the Fed battles against scorching inflation
Interest rates could hit 9% as part of the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down inflation, Mark Mobius told Bloomberg TV. if inflation is 8%, "the playbook says you've got to raise rates higher than inflation," he said. Investors are pricing in expectations for the fed funds rate to reach...
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
The Fed will keep issuing 75-basis-point hikes until 'something cracks' in the data, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed will likely keep hiking rates by 75 basis points until "something cracks" in the economic data, Paul McCulley warned. He pointed to the Fed's watchfulness on the labor market and inflation, suggesting there could be a prolonged tightening cycle ahead. But a "crack" could first hit markets before...
wallstreetwindow.com
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
Biden's Economic Advisers See Signs 'Fed Actions Are Having Effect' Amid Inflation Woes
Economic advisers in the Biden administration have reportedly stated the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes to rein in inflation is beginning to work, while President Joe Biden is doing everything possible to support the central bank. On Inflation: Cecilia Rouse, chair of Biden’s council of economic advisers, said on...
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman predicts a housing-market slump and an exports decline - and suggests the Fed has already done enough to conquer inflation
Paul Krugman sees a housing-market slump and a drop in exports hitting the US economy over time. The Nobel laureate said the Fed has likely raised interest rates high enough to crush inflation. Krugman warned further rate hikes and a stronger dollar could destabilize the financial system. The US economy...
The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says
The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
