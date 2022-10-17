Read full article on original website
8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...
AOL Corp
Cigna received millions of Medicare dollars based on invalid diagnoses, lawsuit claims
Health care giant Cigna improperly obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by making certain Medicare Part C recipients seem sicker than they actually were, the federal government alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Monday. Cigna submitted false and invalid diagnoses to artificially inflate the payments it would...
Biden lashes out at MAGA Republicans after court ruled DACA program shielding 600,000 migrants is illegal – and barred new applicants
President Joe Biden tore into 'MAGA Republicans' and their 'extreme agenda' after a court ruled a program protecting millions of migrants from deportation is unlawful. The setback for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme - which shields more than 600,000 migrants known as 'dreamers' - means new applications will no longer be accepted in a blow to the Biden administration's liberal immigration policy.
10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security
Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...
khn.org
After Congress Fails to Add Dental Coverage, Medicare Weighs Limited Benefit Expansion
Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
Biden's trying to expand abortion access through Medicaid, but even blue states aren't using the plan before midterm elections
In August, President Biden encouraged states to use Medicaid funds to expand abortion access. But no states have taken him up on it due to logistics challenges and a daunting legal challenge. Passing a law through Congress could be advocates' best hope of protecting abortion access. The Biden administration is...
CNBC
Millions at risk of losing health insurance if U.S. ends Covid public health emergency in January
When the public health emergency does end, HHS estimates up to 15 million people will be disenrolled from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. HHS will give the public 60 days notice before lifting the public health emergency, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said. The end of the public health...
Sen. Bernie Sanders Joins People's Action Campaign to Fight Corporate Insurers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) People's Action today hosted a livestream event along with Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., to promote its Care Over Cost campaign to help people get the care they deserve by overturning wrongful claim denials from private health insurers. Other speakers included people who organized to win their appeals and people still fighting to get the care they need from their private insurance companies. The six largest private insurers took in.
N.J. immigrant advocacy groups outraged over postponed vote on temporary workers’ rights bill
Immigrant rights advocacy groups in New Jersey are expressing outrage after the state Senate postponed a vote on a bill that supporters say would better protect temporary workers in the Garden State. The proposal, known as the “temporary workers’ bill of rights,” has been in the works for several years....
Medical debt is crushing hardworking American families | Opinion
(Getty Images)By Donna Christensen We are in the midst of a national crisis affecting the lives of more than 100 million Americans, including people right here in my home state of Colorado. This crisis is worsening racial disparities in health and wealth. It’s stopping some Americans from saving for retirement and others from investing in their children’s education. It’s…
Study gauges positive impacts of Medicare on low-income adults: PLOS
-- Medicare eligibility and enrollment are associated with decreases in the percentage of low-income adults who delay or avoid medical care due to costs, as well as in the percentage who worry about or have problems paying medical bills, according to a new study publishing on. October 4th. in the...
ems1.com
Medicare Ambulance Fee Schedule to increase by 8.7% for 2023, setting new record
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2023 ambulance inflation factor is 8.7%, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced earlier this month. The increase is set to be applied to Medicare claims starting on Jan. 1. That is the largest percentage increase in the AIF in the history of the...
Congressman Bennie Thompson Announces 2023 Cost-Of-Living Adjustment
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from Congressman Bennie G. Thompson :. (SSA) announced its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). With inflation rising, the COLA will help many Americans." The COLA is expected to be at least 8.7%, and this adjustment is described to be the largest since 1981. At least 70 million seniors or those who receive disability funds will benefit from this COLA. Many Americans are now struggling with food, home, and fuel purchases, and this COLA will reduce some of the economic strain some citizens are facing.
House Natural Resources Subcommittee Issues Testimony From Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Chairman Rupnick
WASHINGTON , Oct. 18 -- The House Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the. , on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Shab-eh-nay Band Reservation Settlement Act (H.R. 8380):. * * *. I. INTRODUCTION. My name is. Joseph Rupnick. and I am the Chairman of the. Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.
'People will die:' Advocate says Medicaid expansion 'not a political football'
FARMVILLE — A public policy expert and advocate for Medicaid expansion told a group of concerned residents that North Carolinians are dying needlessly because they don't have health insurance. Peg O'Connell. , health advocate and chair of Care4Carolina, spoke at a forum at. Emmanuel Episcopal Church. in. Farmville. about...
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Takes Important Step To Assess Climate-Related Financial Risk – Seeks Comment On Proposed Data Call
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposed data collection from insurers to assess climate-related financial risk across. the United States. . FIO is seeking public input on a proposed collection of data from property and casualty insurers regarding current...
Public Citizen: Treasury Department Takes First Step to Evaluate Climate Crisis in Insurance Markets
The U.S. Department of the Treasury today proposed a plan to collect data on the impact of the climate crisis on insurance markets. The. Federal Insurance Office (FIO) proposed collecting zip code level data from large property and casualty insurers to evaluate the impact on affordability and availability of insurance in climate vulnerable areas.
SelectHealth Medicare HMO Plans Earn 5-Star Rating for 2023
Salt Lake City, Utah , Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (CMS) has announced that SelectHealth Medicare HMO plans earned a 5 out of 5 Overall Star Rating for 2023 and is ranked among the highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in the country. SelectHealth.
Centene gave thousands to Georgia leaders’ campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions
St. Louis- based Centene Corp. said Monday in a statement that it’ s working to settle Medicaid billing issues with Georgia and eight other states, beyond the 13 states it has already agreed to pay. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to...
Federal Insurance Office Requests Critical Climate Data from Insurers
The Federal Insurance Office (FIO) proposed new reporting requirements for insurers to collect geographical data on how climate change is affecting the availability and affordability of homeowners, multi-peril commercial, and fire insurance, with a lookback period of five years to assess trends. This is a critical-and long-awaited-first step to quantify the growing homeowners' insurance gap in the midst of worsening climate conditions.
