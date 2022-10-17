ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cigna received millions of Medicare dollars based on invalid diagnoses, lawsuit claims

Health care giant Cigna improperly obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by making certain Medicare Part C recipients seem sicker than they actually were, the federal government alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Monday. Cigna submitted false and invalid diagnoses to artificially inflate the payments it would...
Biden lashes out at MAGA Republicans after court ruled DACA program shielding 600,000 migrants is illegal – and barred new applicants

President Joe Biden tore into 'MAGA Republicans' and their 'extreme agenda' after a court ruled a program protecting millions of migrants from deportation is unlawful. The setback for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme - which shields more than 600,000 migrants known as 'dreamers' - means new applications will no longer be accepted in a blow to the Biden administration's liberal immigration policy.
After Congress Fails to Add Dental Coverage, Medicare Weighs Limited Benefit Expansion

Proposed changes in Medicare rules could soon pave the way for a significant expansion in Medicare-covered dental services, while falling short of the comprehensive benefits that many Democratic lawmakers have advocated. That’s because, under current law, Medicare can pay for limited dental care only if it is medically necessary to...
Sen. Bernie Sanders Joins People's Action Campaign to Fight Corporate Insurers

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) People's Action today hosted a livestream event along with Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vt., to promote its Care Over Cost campaign to help people get the care they deserve by overturning wrongful claim denials from private health insurers. Other speakers included people who organized to win their appeals and people still fighting to get the care they need from their private insurance companies. The six largest private insurers took in.
Medical debt is crushing hardworking American families | Opinion

(Getty Images)By Donna Christensen We are in the midst of a national crisis affecting the lives of more than 100 million Americans, including people right here in my home state of Colorado. This crisis is worsening racial disparities in health and wealth. It’s stopping some Americans from saving for retirement and others from investing in their children’s education. It’s…
Congressman Bennie Thompson Announces 2023 Cost-Of-Living Adjustment

Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from Congressman Bennie G. Thompson :. (SSA) announced its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). With inflation rising, the COLA will help many Americans." The COLA is expected to be at least 8.7%, and this adjustment is described to be the largest since 1981. At least 70 million seniors or those who receive disability funds will benefit from this COLA. Many Americans are now struggling with food, home, and fuel purchases, and this COLA will reduce some of the economic strain some citizens are facing.
Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Takes Important Step To Assess Climate-Related Financial Risk – Seeks Comment On Proposed Data Call

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Federal Insurance Office (FIO) issued a proposed data collection from insurers to assess climate-related financial risk across. the United States. . FIO is seeking public input on a proposed collection of data from property and casualty insurers regarding current...
Public Citizen: Treasury Department Takes First Step to Evaluate Climate Crisis in Insurance Markets

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today proposed a plan to collect data on the impact of the climate crisis on insurance markets. The. Federal Insurance Office (FIO) proposed collecting zip code level data from large property and casualty insurers to evaluate the impact on affordability and availability of insurance in climate vulnerable areas.
Federal Insurance Office Requests Critical Climate Data from Insurers

The Federal Insurance Office (FIO) proposed new reporting requirements for insurers to collect geographical data on how climate change is affecting the availability and affordability of homeowners, multi-peril commercial, and fire insurance, with a lookback period of five years to assess trends. This is a critical-and long-awaited-first step to quantify the growing homeowners' insurance gap in the midst of worsening climate conditions.
