New TikTok update focuses on adult-only streams and age limits
TikTok is an ever-evolving platform, and the latest slew of updates focuses on livestreaming rules. That means changes to who can go live and new, adult-only streams. Now, before you get up in arms (or excited), adult-only streams still must follow the platform’s rules. The new streams are meant for creators that want to touch on sensitive topics or “comedy routines” for adult audiences.
TikTok to raise minimum age for hosting livestreams, add adult-only streams
TikTok will increase the minimum age requirement for livestreaming from 16 to 18 beginning on Nov. 23, and it will soon allow users to target adult audiences with stream content. The changes are part of the social media giant's efforts to improve community safety."The foundation of TikTok is built on community trust and safety," TikTok said on Monday. "To protect our users and creators and support their well-being, we constantly work to evolve the safeguards we put in place."Currently, any user over the age of 16 with at least 1,000 followers is able to host a TikTok livestream, or LIVE. Users...
BBC
TikTok to ban children from livestreaming
TikTok is raising its minimum age for livestreaming from 16 to 18 from next month. A BBC News investigation found hundreds of accounts going live from Syrian refugee camps, with children begging for donations. Some were receiving up to $1,000 (£900) an hour - but when they withdrew the cash,...
ComicBook
TikTok Update to Add Option for Adult-Only Broadcasts
TikTok plans to add an adults-only option to live broadcasts which will limit the audience to those aged 18 and up, the company announced this week. This setting for the live videos will be rolled out in the next few weeks and is part of a larger series of changes including a higher minimum age for starting a live broadcast in the first place. TikTok said it's making these changes in order to "further protect the younger members" of the community as they build up their own online presence.
