ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book

Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.
ALABAMA STATE
wrbl.com

Freeze Warnings extended further south

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold headed toward Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama remains dry this evening, we are tracking some isolated thundershowers making their way across north Alabama, drifting to the east-southeast and just skirting the edge of our northern counties. We will keep a 10-20% chance of rain in the forecast through early Monday morning with most of us staying on the dry side. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s around sunrise. Clouds will begin to thin out during the afternoon with breaks of sunshine returning later in the day.
ALABAMA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama

Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama

More than $100 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. The $100.5 million made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
altoday.com

Over 600 Alabamians request medical marijuana applications

The Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission (AMCC) closed its portal on Monday, allowing Alabamians to download application forms to apply to participate in the newly legalized Alabama medical marijuana industry. There were 607 sets of application forms requested and downloaded since the portal opened on September 1. The most popular license...
ALABAMA STATE
radio7media.com

Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy