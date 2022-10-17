Read full article on original website
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book
Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.
Arctic blast headed for Alabama: How cold will it get this week?
An early dose of winter is on its way to Alabama. A cold front will move through today (Monday) and bring a blast of arctic air that will affect the whole state starting tonight. Low temperatures will drop to or below freezing in some areas, and freeze warnings and watches...
wrbl.com
Freeze Warnings extended further south
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to some cold air being pushed down from the artic, we are looking at even colder conditions tomorrow and throughout the next few days thanks to a secondary cold front moving through tonight. With temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s across the area tomorrow morning, FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for east Alabama, north Georgia, and central Georgia until Wednesday at 9 CDT. The freeze warnings have been extended south to include Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Schley, Talbot, and Taylor counties.
Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon
Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
weisradio.com
Freeze Warning For Northeast Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Freeze Warning for northeast Alabama counties tonight for subfreezing temperatures from 2am until 9am Tuesday. This is the first freeze warning issued for the season. Also, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the area for late Tuesday night into Wednesday...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
‘As definitive as I’ve seen’: Officials signal start for new bridge to Alabama’s beaches
The construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is set to begin on October 27, despite lingering concerns from opponents that the project will not adequately move traffic off Alabama’s beaches. The Alabama Department of Transportation, in an announcement Tuesday, confirmed that the state issued a...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest
When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold headed toward Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama remains dry this evening, we are tracking some isolated thundershowers making their way across north Alabama, drifting to the east-southeast and just skirting the edge of our northern counties. We will keep a 10-20% chance of rain in the forecast through early Monday morning with most of us staying on the dry side. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures bottoming out in the 50s around sunrise. Clouds will begin to thin out during the afternoon with breaks of sunshine returning later in the day.
utv44.com
Significant flu activity in Alabama impacting school attendance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Doctors say the flu is hitting hard and early this year. Dr. Richard Oyler, known to most people as Dr. O, says he's never seen the flu spread so quickly in October. "Just a tidal wave of flu type A right now. It's really hit...
travelawaits.com
5 Historic Ghost Towns To Explore In Alabama
Ghost towns are relics of our past. Once towns booming with activity and commerce, now a piece of history fading from memory. These towns have long been deserted, some being reclaimed by nature, others brought back to life by nearby towns and cities as historic sites. Despite what some may...
A look at Alabama’s gubernatorial race three weeks from election day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers are both hoping to lead the state for the next four years. Tuesday morning Ivey touted a new beverage manufacturing company coming to Montgomery as an example of what she’s accomplished in office: job creation and low unemployment. “In the last five […]
WAAY-TV
$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama
More than $100 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. The $100.5 million made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes...
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
WAFF
Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals. William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court. According to evidence from...
altoday.com
Over 600 Alabamians request medical marijuana applications
The Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission (AMCC) closed its portal on Monday, allowing Alabamians to download application forms to apply to participate in the newly legalized Alabama medical marijuana industry. There were 607 sets of application forms requested and downloaded since the portal opened on September 1. The most popular license...
radio7media.com
Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
