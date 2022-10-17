Read full article on original website
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
MMA fighter gets chucked out of a match after throwing 13 illegal knees to the head of his vulnerable opponent
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov was disqualified from a recent bout after hitting Troy Gibson with 13 illegal strikes.
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: As steroid accusations resurface, defiant TJ Dillashaw flaunts super shredded physique
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was stripped of the 135-pound strap back in early 2019 after blowing up his pre-fight drug test. That led to a lengthy disciplinary suspension and heavy criticism from fans, as well as fellow fighters. This ex-champ was mad as hell. LIVE! Watch UFC 280...
wrestlingrumors.net
Two WWE Legends Talk Helping Edge vs. The Judgment Day
He has some options. There are different ways to present a feud, with one of the options being to have one wrestler vs. a group. It can make things complicated for the one who is on their own and the situation often involves finding someone else to help in the fight. That is the case again and now two legends are at least considering offering their assistance to their old friend or rival.
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
Deontay Wilder victorious; 21st career 1st round KO against Robert Helenius
COLUMBIA, Md. — Deontay Wilder landed just three punches in the first round against Robert Helenius on Saturday night, but the final blow was so lethal the former champion was concerned for his fallen rival. The 6-foot-7 Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) fired a counter-right that flattened the 6-foot-6 ½...
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
After the fight: Deontay Wilder punches his way to a title shot
After the fight: Who is next in line for Deontay Wilder after that huge one-punch knockout over Robert Helenius?. One of the most explosive punchers of our time, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1), sent the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, into a frenzy on Saturday night when he knocked out Robert Helenius (31-4) with just one punch. It wasn’t something he hadn’t done before, but boxing fans will never get tired of seeing it and will have similar reactions each time.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I'll Be Very Surprised If Usyk Stick To His Word; We'll See What Happens
NEW YORK – Oleksandr Usyk wasn’t ringside Saturday night at Barclays Center to watch Deontay Wilder knock out Robert Helenius in the first round. The unbeaten Ukrainian indicated last month that he would attend the Wilder-Helenius card in Brooklyn because he wanted to fight the former WBC heavyweight champion next. After delivering another spectacular knockout, Wilder thinks Usyk will reconsider his position on fighting him, too.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua exposed over Dec 3 fight
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exposed for their lack of movement over an October 3 fight. Despite deadlines and disagreements, they certainly had time to agree on a British showdown in the last fortnight. WBC Champion Fury initially made a substantial leap from wanting to exchange with Mahmoud...
Boxing Scene
Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts
Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”
Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.
ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: A new No. 1 and the debut of Alycia Baumgardner in the top 10
Claressa Shields is back on top in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings after a dominant victory over Savannah Marshall. With the victory, Shields (13-0, 2 KOs), became the undisputed middleweight champion for the second time. She is the first fighter, male or female, to be undisputed in the same division twice. She's also a former undisputed junior middleweight champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
Boxing schedule 2022: Results, upcoming fights including Fury vs Chisora, Jake Paul & Floyd Mayweather NEXT fights
THE first six months of 2022 was a monster run in boxing, and you can expect more of the same in the second half of the year. Earlier this year we had Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte, as well as Dmitry Bivol's shocking decision victory against Canelo Alvarez.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping says a win over Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira the lightweight GOAT
Charles Oliveira has a lot on the line this weekend. This Saturday, Oliveira looks to reclaim the lightweight title he lost on the scale when he takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. But there could be more up for grabs than just the UFC lightweight title, because according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a win will move Oliveira ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lightweight “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.
