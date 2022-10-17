Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
‘All hat and no cattle’ or ‘all cattle and no show,’ Illinois governor candidates continue jabs after debate
(The Center Square) – After the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday, the candidates are speeding into the final weeks of the campaign, and the rhetoric doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Because of crime and poor schools, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey has called Chicago a "hellhole" and an...
starvedrock.media
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
starvedrock.media
Illinois cities make list of best for remote work
(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
starvedrock.media
Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
starvedrock.media
Illinois' 6th Congressional District candidates offer stance on education
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, one candidate for Illinois' 6th Congressional District is sharing his thoughts on education. The contest is between Republican Keith Pekau and incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove. The two have offered their opinions on several issues including reproductive care, crime and now education.
starvedrock.media
WalletHub: Chicago in the top ten most affected by inflation
(The Center Square) – A new report looks at specific metrics to determine which cities are the most affected by inflation. Major cities at each end of Illinois could be doing better. The report done by WalletHub shows which cities in America are feeling the effects of rising inflation....
starvedrock.media
Pritzker, Bailey skirt pension specifics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey have largely avoided specifics regarding plans to address the state's growing pension burden ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter, the only other gubernatorial candidate on the ballot, has offered a more detailed...
starvedrock.media
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
starvedrock.media
State Board of Education gives insights into release of the Illinois Report Card
(The Center Square) – How well students are recovering from learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the areas addressed with the upcoming release of the 2022 Illinois Report Card. The Illinois State Board of Education held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what to look...
starvedrock.media
Weiser, Kellner face off in attorney general debate
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s attorney general candidates faced off Tuesday night in a debate that centered on what to do about crime and public safety. During the debate hosted by 9NEWS, incumbent Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, defended his record since being elected in 2018, while 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, a Republican, criticized Weiser for not taking responsibility for rising crime.
starvedrock.media
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Illinois data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Commercial Real Estate Drama Dominates La Salle City Council Meeting
The eyesore downtown La Salle properties owned by CL Enterprises again were a key topic at Monday night's La Salle City Council Meeting. The Maytag Building and the decrepit Hotel Kaskaskia have sat in states of disrepair for years. Now, the company apparently has told a city council member that press attention to the problem is harming their ability to get the work done. Alderman Jerry Reynolds acts as a liaison between the city and CL Enterprises, and last night he reported CLE's discontent with the media coverage the company is receiving.
starvedrock.media
Witches Walk To Help Showcase Utica Businesses
Dust off your broom for a fun night in Utica. Witches Walk of Utica runs 4 until 9 Thursday at various businesses in the village. Tickets are $20 if bought before midnight or $25 the day of the event on Thursday. Advance tickets include a wine glass and tasting tickets. A ticket gets you a wristband which gets you access to tastings, raffles, contests, treasure hunts and psychic readings. Around 20 Utica businesses are stops on the Witches Walk.
Comments / 0