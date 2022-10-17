Read full article on original website
Janice Louise Jurgens Baker
Janice Louise Jurgens Baker, age 81, of Mansfield, OH and Cumming, GA, passed away on October 16, 2022.
Raymond E. Applegate, DVM
Dr. Raymond E. Applegate, 84 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Mansfield. Read his full obituary and service details at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Cathy Bellomy
Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith
Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith, 77, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Madaline was born on September 29, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to Charles and Eva Salyer. She graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in Mansfield. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping, going out to eat, margaritas, dancing, singing Karoke, watching WWF wrestling, sports, game shows and soap operas. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies were everything to her and she was very protective of them. She was very feisty and wasn’t afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved to have fun and was always the life of the party. To know her was to love her. She had a unique personality and sense of humor. She definitely wasn’t your “average” grandma. Each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have wonderful, loving and funny memories and stories of Grandma Madaline that they will always cherish and hold dear to their hearts. She was truly one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed every single day by all who knew and loved her.
Richard James "Dick" Allwine
Richard James “Dick” Allwine, age 85, lifelong Shelby resident, died Sunday night, October 16, 2022 at Mountain Crest Health Care in Cincinnati where he was a resident. Dick was born May 1, 1937 in Shelby to the late Ralph and Emily (Spangler) Allwine and was a 1955 graduate of Shelby High School. Dick began his working career with Gilbane Construction, the company which built the General Motors plant in Ontario. Upon its completion, he applied to work in the factory, where he spent his entire career, retiring as a Production Scheduler in 1984 after 30 years of service. Dick was a lifelong member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and also was a member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus Council #1968 and Shelby Moose Lodge. He loved watching sports and especially loved playing golf having golfed in numerous leagues over the years. He also enjoyed traveling and always made sure his family had an annual vacation.
Delores Jean Scott
Columbus, Delores Scott, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, after a brief illness.
Maranda Ann Shaw
Maranda Ann Shaw, 28, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Maranda was born on November 20, 1993 in Columbus, Ohio. She was the daughter of Erik Shaw I and Nicole (Hammond) Shaw. She was employed at Foundations for Living for 3 years. A girlie girl, Maranda was beautiful inside and out, and she strived to have fun in life with her friends. She found laughter to be very important. A loving and caring mother to her daughter, Maranda valued and cherished her family. She was family oriented and always made time for making memories with her family. She was the singer, Selena’s biggest fan, loved to travel and visits to the ocean.
Tamako Sexton
Tamako Sexton, age 88, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born May 4, 1934 to Hachimon and Shigeno in Kyushu, Japan, she worked as a secretary at the fire department in Japan until she moved to Shelby, Ohio in 1971. Tamako enjoyed drawing, cooking and traveling, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Galion announces leaf collection schedule
GALION -- The Galion Service Department will begin leaf collection later this week. City residents may rake leaves into the tree lawn in front of their homes for pick up. Crews try to hit each neighborhood every 7-10 days depending on manpower. Do not park vehicles directly in front of...
The Great Pumpkin Glow returns to Kingwood Center Gardens
MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow. The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.
Spooky Old House featured at Mansfield-Richland County Public Library on Oct. 29
MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre will host the first of its three Teddy Bear Concerts of the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 pm. "The Spooky Old House" concert will be held in the Community Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Location, located at 43 West Third Street, in Downtown Mansfield.
Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family
SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson
McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
Foster care ministry invites community to support homes for foster kids
SAVANNAH -- Fostering Family Ministries (FFM) will host the north central Ohio Made for Home Community Service on Oct. 20. The event advocates for churches to act to end the foster-care crisis.
Police: Mansfield woman killed in Trimble Road crash Sunday
MANSFIELD -- A 28-year-old Mansfield woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on Trimble Road, according to Mansfield police. The identity of the woman, and that of the other driver, are being withheld "due to the ongoing investigation and notification of family," police Capt. Chad Brubaker said.
GALLERY: North Lake Park bridge replacement design approved
Photos of a crumbling bridge at North Lake Park in Mansfield. The city's Board of Control on Tuesday approved a $49,750 contract to design a replacement for the structure. (City of Mansfield photos)
Buckeye Imagination Museum recognized for marketing excellence
SANDUSKY – Buckeye Imagination Museum recently received recognition for achievement in marketing and advertising at the Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards presentation, held Oct. 13 at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky. Buckeye Imagination Museum received first place RUBY awards in their budget category for their 2022 Member E-Newsletter and...
Wrong Window! pays homage to Hitchcock in comedic murder mystery
MANSFIELD — Amy Parker doesn’t like scary movies, but that hasn’t stopped her from diving headfirst into the Mansfield Playhouse’s latest murder mystery production. Parker plays Marnie Elbies in Wrong Window! an Alfred Hitchcock-inspired comedic murder mystery.
Section of Longview Ave. closed through Oct. 28
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced there will be a road closure due to sanitary main repairs on the following road. West Longview Avenue from Lida Street to North Main Street.
Port Clinton flexes stout defense to thwart Toledo Central Catholic
Port Clinton didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Toledo Central Catholic's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance on October 18 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Port Clinton opened with a 1-0 advantage over Toledo Central Catholic through the first half.
