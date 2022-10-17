ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

White House marks rollout of over-the-counter hearing aids at retailers nationwide

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YbkI_0icKTpft00

( The Hill ) — The White House on Monday marked the rollout of hearing aids sold at retailers like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart following steps from the Biden administration to allow them to be sold over the counter.

On Monday, Walgreens started selling hearing aids in stores and online for $799 a pair, CVS started selling them online at different price points and Walmart started selling them at more than 1,000 Vision Centers in the retailer’s stores and 474 Sam’s Club locations, ranging from $199 to $999 per pair.

Also this week, Best Buy will offer nearly 20 different hearing devices online and will offer hearing aids at nearly 300 stores by the end of the month for as low as $200. Additionally, Hy-Vee will sell them online and in 34 locations with plans to sell them at 100 locations by the end of the year.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August finalized a rule allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter and said that they could be available as early as mid-October in retail and drug stores. The rule is part of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, which he issued in July, 2021.

Congress passed legislation on over-the-counter hearing aids in 2017, but it was not fully implemented until the FDA rule.  The rule allows people with mild to moderate hearing loss to purchase hearing aids over the counter without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment.

The FDA estimates that the rule could lower average costs by as much as $3,000 per pair of hearing aids, which could impact nearly 30 million Americans with hearing loss, including nearly 10 million adults under age 60.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Fentanyl pills found packaged in candy at LAX

Authorities on Wednesday seized about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that were found packaged in several bags of candy at Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department narcotics detectives and DEA agents assigned to the airport responded to a TSA screening area around 7:30 a.m. after a person tried to go through with bags […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police

A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Mother arrested in death of 2-year-old Eastvale boy

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who died in Eastvale Thursday has been arrested, police confirmed. The incident was reported as a child choking at about 8:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way. The boy’s parents brought him out to a front courtyard by their house because he was having a medical emergency, […]
EASTVALE, CA
KTLA

Powerball jackpot grows to $550 million for Saturday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $550 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. Technical difficulties kept the drawing for Wednesday’s $515,500,000 drawing from taking place live. The winning numbers of 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and a Power Ball of 10, were posted about an hour later on the […]
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast food chains in every state. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Inglewood security guard’s violent arrest under investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the violent arrest of a man in Inglewood over the weekend, which was captured, in part, on cellphone and surveillance video. The incident occurred Sunday as Blake Anderson was working as a security guard at a hookah lounge located at 5006 W. Century Blvd., though the Sheriff’s […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Oxnard youth soccer coach sentenced for child molestation

A former youth soccer coach is facing life imprisonment for years of child molestation. A former AYSO coach, Jesus Anthony Magana, 39, from Oxnard, was sentenced on Wednesday to 155 years to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for molesting a child. Magana’s charged crimes took place between 2013 to 2019 and involved […]
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Millions stolen during Huntington Beach crime sprees

A community remains on edge as an uptick in burglaries continue targeting an affluent Huntington Beach neighborhood. Millions of dollars in cash and jewelry have been stolen as thieves specifically target the Huntington Harbour area, with at least 20 reported burglaries this year. Police now believe that many, if not most of the break–ins, are […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy