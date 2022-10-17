Grains lower, Livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined 34.25 cents at $8.3625 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 7.50 cents at $6.7675 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 11.25 cents at $3.8625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at 13.7125 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.4815 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was rose .50 cent at $1.7527 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 2.67 cents at $.8552 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .