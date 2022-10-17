Read full article on original website
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
Vet reveals five dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet
A vet from Essex has revealed the dog breeds he would not keep as a pet.Ben Simpson-Vernon, 31, listed several types of dog that he would not own, due to common health problems associated with particular breeds.Some breeds were off his list because of “temperament problems” or “excessive wrinkly skin.”Mr Simpson-Vernon clarified that ultimately all dogs have health problems, but steps can be taken to ensure you buy from the right place.“I wanted to raise awareness on both dogs to get and not to get,” Mr Simpson-Vernon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problemProtester tells Princess Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast tripKourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body
ohmymag.co.uk
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
Woman Washes Baby Blankie For First Time In 10 Years and it’s Like Watching a Slow Motion Horror Show
If this doesn’t make you run all your blankets to the dry cleaners, nothing will.
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's heartbreak as an abandoned puppy was found ‘curled up next to her deceased brother’
This starving female puppy was on the edge of death when she was spotted alone in the woods by a kindhearted member of the public. Sadly, next to her lay her dead brother. The rescued dog is now recovering in one of the SSPCA’s centres. Heartbreaking discovery. The SSPCA...
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
'This is what "production" of cheap puppies looks like': Diseased and infested dogs muster what strength they have left to welcome their rescuers in heart-breaking images from Polish puppy farm
Dozens of dogs have been found in a 'terrifyingly tragic condition' after investigators raided a 'pseudo puppy farm' in Poland following a tip off from concerned locals. Inspectors from the Animal Welfare Society were called to the squalid breeding kennels in the country's Środa Wielkopolska region, where they found diseased and staving puppies, and their mothers covered in excrement.
‘A huge undertaking’: Bristol zoo faces challenge of rehoming 25,000 animals
Moving house can strain the strongest of family relationships, and western lowland gorillas are no exception. At times of uncertainty and stress, Bristol zoo’s troop of eight primates look to their silverback, Jock, for leadership and reassurance. But moving him at the same time as his harem of three females and their children – each weighing between 13.4kg and 184kg – is no straightforward task.
Dog Heartbroken Over Phantom Pregnancy Meets New Puppy in Emotional Video
A dog distraught over a phantom pregnancy meeting a new puppy for the first time has the internet in tears. In a video posted to TikTok by Cheryl Cruz (@cherylcruz92) on September 2, Skye the border collie can be seen rubbing noses and playing with her new sister, a puppy named Luna. Recently suffering from a phantom pregnancy, Cheryl said she adopted Luna so Skye could have a real puppy to love.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s heartbreak as this sweet dog who ‘enjoys doggy yoga’ struggles to find a new home
Big Patch arrived at one of the RSPCA centres as a heartbroken pup after his owner died. A big and strong dog, he was neglected and kept locked on a porch with no physical stimulation. Sadly, 10 months later he is still overlooked and waiting for a loving new home.
Cocker Spaniel Protecting Puppy From Telling-Off Leaves Internet Laughing
A dog standing up for his new puppy sibling has the internet in hysterics. In a video shared to TikTok on September 29 by user @sammurr0214 Levi the cocker spaniel can be seen jumping in to defend his tiny sister Olive, who is being told off for shredding a paper towel.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Chicken Uses the Cat Door Like a Total Pro in Video We Can't Resist
As two of the most common domestic pets, dogs and cats are no strangers to doors--there are even pet doors made specifically for them! Birds, though, aren't usually seen using doors, so we were a bit surprised to see @jodiejade91's rescue chicken letting herself in through the cat door. She walked on in like she owns the joint!
pethelpful.com
31-Year-Old Cockatoo's Love for New Rescue Mom Is Absolutely Beautiful
The life of a rescue pet is extremely stressful and frightening, even when they've spent their beginning years surrounded by love, too. It may sound like a contradicting situation, but it's exactly what happened to Izzy the cockatoo when she fell into the care of @gabbynikolle. The animal rescuer is no stranger to birds like Izzy, and the two have been bonding like crazy since they met.
ohmymag.co.uk
This abandoned dog was found tied to a fence with a heartbreaking note
An abandoned dog named Woody was found tied up outside a house in the West Midlands, England. The woman who came across the pooch was devastated by the cruelty after she saw him wear a shock collar and have no food or water. There was also a note that made it clear this dog was unwanted.
pethelpful.com
Mom Shows Cat Things in the House She's 'Never Seen Before' and Her Reaction Is Everything
Cats are such inquisitive creatures! They are also prone to get into everything (Shopping bags, bathtubs, lizard cages) and anyone who has a pet cat can tell you they can spend hours looking out the window or even at their own reflection. We may think our cats have seen it...
a-z-animals.com
Do Dogs Like Crates or Sleeping in the Open?
Dogs are social animals, and they love to sleep in groups. That’s why many people bring their dogs into their beds. It’s hard to tell whether a dog likes his crate or would rather sleep in the open. Some dogs bark or whine when left alone in a crate, but others settle down quickly and go to sleep.
BBC
Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner. RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but...
