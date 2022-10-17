ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

By Katie Boyden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up1jo_0icKPdBZ00

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.

Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells , Kent , was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.

While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.

She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.

Trevor was also aware the prisoner was in possession of an illegal mobile phone and contacted him on it, rather than reporting it to prison security.

This amounted to wilful misconduct and neglect of duty in public office.

Trevor was charged with two counts of wilfully neglecting to perform her duty/wilful misconduct while holding public office on March 3, and on April 29 she pleaded guilty to both counts at Maidstone Crown Court.

She appeared at the same court on Monday where she was sentenced to a total of 20 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Detective Constable Nick Gossage, of the South East Regional Prison Intelligence Team (SERPIT) counter corruption team, said: “Trevor was employed to ensure the safety and good order of the prison she worked in.

“Her behaviour over an extended period of time undermined this, putting her colleagues and the prisoners at risk.

“Her conviction should serve as a reminder to those that hold a position of power and trust that it is not to be abused and that action will be taken against them if they act in this way.”

Comments / 304

Kellime(me)
3d ago

Maybe they should have men only guards in a male prison and female only guards in a female prison. Then there would be no pregnancies

Reply(33)
197
Lee Boyd
3d ago

some women just can't shake the "Bad Boy" syndrome, but, there is also a thing called choices, and that one is a bad choice..although you can't help who you love.. period .

Reply(7)
53
donny hamilton
3d ago

This is why don’t have sympathy for single moms and don’t care if they are struggling to make ends meet. The kids are the real victims due to their parents

Reply(16)
59
Related
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety

A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
TheDailyBeast

3 Cops Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Pregnant Woman Who Killed Herself

A Massachusetts cop had an inappropriate relationship with a woman for nearly a decade, starting when she was a 13-year-old girl and lasting until she killed herself at 23 last year, according to an internal report obtained by the Boston Globe. The woman, Sandra Birchmore, had told friends she was pregnant with the married officer’s child. The officer, 36-year-old Matthew G. Farwell, met Birchmore when she joined a youth program organized by the Stoughton Police Department. Friends of Farwell told the Globe that he began having sex with Birchmore when she was 15, which would be statutory rape under Massachusetts...
STOUGHTON, MA
OK! Magazine

Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination

24-year-old Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his mother in cold blood while plotting the assassination of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former child actor was previously known for his small roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Supernatural and Riverdale, but made headlines worldwide after confessing to shooting his mother in the head. Grantham pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder — which automatically comes with a penalty of life behind bars where he lives in Canada — after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of head while she was...
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Daily Mail

School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy