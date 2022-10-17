Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box has sold for more than $39,000 at auction
The first-generation iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for more than 65 times its original retail price when it first came out.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off 5G on iPhone?
Although 5G is a new technology with better transmission speed, lower latency, and many more features, you may still want to turn it off for a few reasons. For instance, you may have noticed that your device is draining battery rapidly after switching to a 5G network. Or, you may want to turn it off because your region doesn’t support this feature yet.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertrucks Arrive At Giga Texas Under Wraps
Late last week, Tesla fan and drone photographer Joe Tegtmeyer spotted two "new" Tesla Cybertrucks at Giga Texas. He tweeted that they were Cybertruck prototypes, which makes sense at this point. However, they were covered. The covers were certainly not enough to hide what was underneath, but probably just there for protection from the elements. That said, it wasn't clear if they were working copies of just bodies.
Complex
Here’s How Much an Unopened First-Generation iPhone Sold for at Auction
A first-generation iPhone from 2007 sold for nearly $40,000 at an auction. A press release notes the pioneering smartphone, which would’ve cost $599 in 2007, was listed and sold at LCG Auctions for $39,339. Gizmodo notes that, going into Sunday, the top bid was merely $10,446, before a considerable climb for the highly regarded relic.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Apple is reportedly slashing its iPhone 14 Plus production amid concerns of weak demand
It's looking increasingly likely that Apple may have made a mistake ditching the "mini" iPhone in favor of the larger, iPhone 14 Plus.
Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival
May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
Foldable iPad reportedly coming in 2024, iPhone variant unlikely
While people’s focus is on new iPad Pro models likely launching today, it seems a foldable iPad could be announced prior to a folding iPhone, according to analyst firm CCS Insight. CCS Insight published its annual prediction report about Apple this Tuesday and it was seen by CNBC. According...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's group, the world's No....
iPhone 14 Plus review: a big-screen iPhone for everyone
Offering a 6.7-inch screen and bigger battery, the iPhone 14 Plus is arguably the better non-pro choice for most users
Cult of Mac
Add an iPad mini 4 to your Apple collection for less than $250 with this refurb
New iPads are definitely on the horizon. However, if you have a tight budget, you can still add an iPad to your kit or upgrade from an older model thanks to our Apple Day celebration. You can get a refurbished iPad mini 4 for $225.99 through Apple Day (October 21).
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
TechRadar
New iPad Pro M2 preorders: where to buy Apple's latest flagship tablet
Preorders on the latest iPad Pro M2 have just gone live after an extremely quick-fire announcement and unveiling at the official Apple site. For those interested in picking up this shiny new flagship tablet from the brand, we've got everything you need to know right here on this page. Since...
