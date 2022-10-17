ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269

Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off 5G on iPhone?

Although 5G is a new technology with better transmission speed, lower latency, and many more features, you may still want to turn it off for a few reasons. For instance, you may have noticed that your device is draining battery rapidly after switching to a 5G network. Or, you may want to turn it off because your region doesn’t support this feature yet.
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
techunwrapped.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected

A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Aviation International News

HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation

Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertrucks Arrive At Giga Texas Under Wraps

Late last week, Tesla fan and drone photographer Joe Tegtmeyer spotted two "new" Tesla Cybertrucks at Giga Texas. He tweeted that they were Cybertruck prototypes, which makes sense at this point. However, they were covered. The covers were certainly not enough to hide what was underneath, but probably just there for protection from the elements. That said, it wasn't clear if they were working copies of just bodies.
AUSTIN, TX
Complex

Here’s How Much an Unopened First-Generation iPhone Sold for at Auction

A first-generation iPhone from 2007 sold for nearly $40,000 at an auction. A press release notes the pioneering smartphone, which would’ve cost $599 in 2007, was listed and sold at LCG Auctions for $39,339. Gizmodo notes that, going into Sunday, the top bid was merely $10,446, before a considerable climb for the highly regarded relic.
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
TheStreet

Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
ILLINOIS STATE
BGR.com

Foldable iPad reportedly coming in 2024, iPhone variant unlikely

While people’s focus is on new iPad Pro models likely launching today, it seems a foldable iPad could be announced prior to a folding iPhone, according to analyst firm CCS Insight. CCS Insight published its annual prediction report about Apple this Tuesday and it was seen by CNBC. According...
Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's group, the world's No....
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
TechRadar

New iPad Pro M2 preorders: where to buy Apple's latest flagship tablet

Preorders on the latest iPad Pro M2 have just gone live after an extremely quick-fire announcement and unveiling at the official Apple site. For those interested in picking up this shiny new flagship tablet from the brand, we've got everything you need to know right here on this page. Since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy