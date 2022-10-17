ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’

Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research

The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
PYMNTS

Deliveroo to Exit Dutch Market in November

Two months after announcing a plan to pull out of the Netherlands, United Kingdom-based food delivery aggregator Deliveroo has made it official. “Following consultation with employees and riders, Deliveroo has determined that achieving and sustaining a top-tier market position in the Netherlands would require a disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns,” the company said in a news release Wednesday (Oct. 19).
PYMNTS

Former Grab Lending Head Joins Digital Lender Julo

The former head of lending for Grab Holdings, Ankur Mehrotra, is joining Indonesian fintech startup Julo, which focuses on digital lending, a Bloomberg report noted. Mehrotra was a former managing director of Grab Financial, and left the company earlier this year after six years at that job. He also briefly...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
decrypt.co

Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum

To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
NBC Chicago

Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
cryptoglobe.com

cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase Listing Triggers Near 350% Surge for Little-Known Altcoin

A little-known altcoin has seen its price surge by around 350% after being listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has been listing a growing number of projects over the last few years. Earlier this week Coinbase announced it was listing 00 Token (OO) on Coinbase’s main platform and...
EWN

Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
dailyhodl.com

Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means

The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
PYMNTS

Current Teams With Zero Hash to Deliver No-Fee Crypto Trades

The FinTech Current is offering its more than four million members no-fee cryptocurrency trading through its new partnership with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider Zero Hash. The integration with Zero Hash gives Current members the power to buy and sell bitcoin, ethereum and dozens of crypto assets without trading fees, according to...
dailyhodl.com

PYMNTS

First Fed Bank Names FinTech Banking Exec Grandner as Chief Payments Officer

First Fed Bank has announced a new senior vice president and chief payments officer in Ana Liza Grandner, a press release said. Grandner has over 20 years’ experience in financial services with banks and fintechs, including being VP, Head of Fintech Banking and Head of The Payroll Protection Program at Cross River, which worked with cards, lending and crypto solutions.
