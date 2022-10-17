Read full article on original website
Related
Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life
Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
All these stunning new actresses have one thing in common – and shocked film fans are only just realising the connection
ELLA Loudon dazzled on two red carpets in the past week, with ex-007 Daniel Craig then movie action man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But many had no idea she was Craig’s daughter, and an actress in her own right. Ella Loudon appeared with her dad, 54, at...
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dead at 56
Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie," has died at age 56, according to a close friend. Jackie Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Schank had been battling cancer in recent months. He died on Thursday. “It spread...
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Sacheen Littlefeather Dies: Native American Actor Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar Was 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who took the Oscars stage in 1973 to decline Marlon Brando’s award, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She was 75. “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” read the tweet. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery In 1973, Littlefeather got up on stage to decline Brando’s win for The Godfather where she said the following: “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the...
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
Collider
Jon Hamm's 'Grimsburg' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Upcoming Fox animated comedy Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season. The series, which will star Jon Hamm, has yet to premiere. Variety reports that the announcement was made by Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the yet-to-be-aired series. "Everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand," Says Thorn. Grimsburg joins another upcoming Fox animated series destined for Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination programming block, the Dan Harmon-produced Greek mythology comedy Krapopolis, in being renewed in advance of its premiere.
‘Women Talking’ Star Rooney Mara to Campaign for Best Actress Amid Oscar Categorization Shifts
One of the last big questions surrounding this year’s Oscar acting categories has been answered: “Women Talking” star Rooney Mara will be campaigned for Best Actress, sources close to the campaign confirmed to IndieWire. As there are no official rules from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences concerning which actor goes into what categories — it’s more of an honor system instead — this year in particular has seen lead and/or supporting actors moving all over the place in an effort to be campaigned where they will most likely receive an Oscar nomination. Though Sarah Polley’s drama, which follows Mennonite...
Collider
‘Bel-Air' Swaps Out Showrunners Ahead of Season 2
The creative shake-up at Peacock's Bel-Air continues, with the streamer announcing today that it has appointed Carla Banks-Waddles to take over the reins as the showrunner going forward as it prepares to premiere its second season, Variety reveals. Banks-Waddles becomes the fourth person to helm the show, following the recent departure of its second set of showrunners, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson, due to creative differences.
‘Twister’ Sequel Reportedly in the Works
Exciting news for Twister fans! More than 20 years after its theatrical debut, the 1996 hit disaster film reportedly has a sequel in the works. Deadline reports that Twister, which generated more than $494 million at the worldwide box office in 1996, will have a follow-up film, Twisters. A Universal rep confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are now working on developing the sequel. Warner Bros. Entertainment will be co-financing the project.
Comments / 0