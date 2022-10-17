The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.

