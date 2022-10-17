Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Related
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
Yardbarker
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
Is Ville Husso a long-term option for the Red Wings in net?
The Detroit Red Wings are currently enjoying a great start to Ville Husso’s tenure as the team’s starting goalie, as the team’s summer acquisition already has a shutout to his name and is boasting a .923 save percentage through two games. But despite that solid start, the long-term future for the Red Wings in net may not lie in Husso’s hands. The team selected Sebastian Cossa 15th overall at the 2021 draft, and he is among the top goalie prospects in hockey. He could be their future, but it may take some time to reach that point.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
markerzone.com
FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
Yardbarker
Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23
All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
Toronto Marlies sign Danny DeKeyser to professional tryout agreement
With the Toronto Maple Leafs struggling to start the year and Jake Muzzin already out due to injury, the team’s defensive depth is being tested. Today, the organization has brought in a veteran name to see if he has any game left. Danny DeKeyser has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, giving him another chance to show what he can do.
Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin day-to-day with a foot injury
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin is out on a day-to-day basis after sustaining a foot injury in Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Wednesday. Lyubushkin has impressed early on after signing a two-year, $2.75M AAV contract with the Sabres in free agency last offseason. He’s notched one...
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
As announced Wednesday by the NHL, Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Vrana will be unavailable for an indefinite period of time while he receives care as prescribed and overseen by the program. Vrana will return to game action for Detroit...
This 76ers-Pacers Trade Features Buddy Hield
The three-point revolution changed basketball. In all likelihood, it will never change back. After all, 3 will always be greater than 2. For much of the history of the modern NBA, the three-pointer was seen as a last-ditch effort. The degree of difficulty on a three-point attempt was probably overestimated...
Pro Hockey Rumors
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0