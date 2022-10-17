Read full article on original website
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Coronation Street's Daisy receives a shock on anniversary of Sinead's death
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is going to revisit Sinead Tinker's death in upcoming scenes as Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley's relationship faces another test. In the scenes, the couple discuss whether they should move in together when Daisy admits she is hesitant about the idea, since the flat...
Emmerdale shares behind-the-scenes video for Vinny and Liv crash scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has shared a behind-the-scenes video of actors Bradley Johnson and Isobel Steele filming for Vinny and Liv's big crash sequence. In this week's episodes, a violent storm hit the village and left Liv and Vinny in danger when they were seemingly crushed by a flying caravan, while trying to make their way to the Woolpack.
Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton reveals odd souvenir she took from set as Harriet DIES in storm twist
Emmerdale's Katherine Dow Blyton said an emotional farewell to Harriet with an unexpected souvenir.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years
James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
EXCLUSIVE: The identity of Hugh Sheridan's secret husband is revealed - after the actor said they were secretly married for nine years
Hugh Sheridan surprised fans last week by revealing a secret, nine-year marriage to a 'well-known' entertainer. The actor and singer, 33, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, did not disclose the identity of their ex-husband at the time, but Daily Mail Australia can now reveal the mystery man is Venezuelan actor Rafael de la Fuente.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Officially Written out in Weak Exit
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Quinn Fuller is officially off the show as the writers have her abruptly leave town.
The Bold and the Beautiful fans desire big changes to the CBS Soap
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are not happy with recent developments on the show because the writers have ignored what viewers desire. Those who watch the soap are what keeps it going and for years the pleas of the faithful have not been heeded.
House of the Dragon boss responds to confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess has responded to fans' confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The Rogue Prince has made quite the impression ever since he graced our screens in the series' premiere episode, stealing every scene he appears in.
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle stars in first look at brand new crime drama
Fresh images of Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle in her new drama The Diplomat have been released, promising a tense European thriller. Set in Barcelona, the six-episode Alibi series created by Ben Richards (Showtrial, Cobra, The Tunnel) sees the Gentleman Jack star in the role of Laura Simmonds, fighting to protect distressed British nationals in the popular Spanish destination.
8 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Chas tries to convince Aaron to keep her affair secret as she plans to run away with Al. Elsewhere, the villagers clear up in the aftermath of the storm, and Chloe tells Kerry she's pregnant. Here are the 8 big moments to...
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
Emmerdale star James Hooton speaks out on Sam Dingle death fears after horrific accident
Emmerdale actor James Hooton has spoken out amid fears his character Sam Dingle has died in a deadly accident. The much loved character has featured on the ITV soap for over 20 years, but is now feared dead after a tragic incident at Moira's farm. As Emmerdale's 50th Anniversary week...
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
Emmerdale airs second heartbreaking death in storm storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired a second heartbreaking death in Storm Week, as Liv Dingle has succumbed to her injuries. The soap followed up the death of Harriet earlier this week by killing off yet another hugely popular character as a casualty of the gale-force winds whipping through the village.
EE - Do you think Suki will give in and let Nish bully her?
Going by what she’s said how controlling he is, do you think the suki we know will take it, she’s not the same woman she was 20 years ago. It looks like they are going the predictable route of all sweet till behind closed doors or the boy who cried wolf, vinny and ash will side with the daddy because of all the their mums lies and kheerat will first believe suki then is later manipulated by him to siding with him too.
