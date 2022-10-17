ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing

Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Daisy receives a shock on anniversary of Sinead's death

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is going to revisit Sinead Tinker's death in upcoming scenes as Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley's relationship faces another test. In the scenes, the couple discuss whether they should move in together when Daisy admits she is hesitant about the idea, since the flat...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale shares behind-the-scenes video for Vinny and Liv crash scene

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has shared a behind-the-scenes video of actors Bradley Johnson and Isobel Steele filming for Vinny and Liv's big crash sequence. In this week's episodes, a violent storm hit the village and left Liv and Vinny in danger when they were seemingly crushed by a flying caravan, while trying to make their way to the Woolpack.
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist

Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The identity of Hugh Sheridan's secret husband is revealed - after the actor said they were secretly married for nine years

Hugh Sheridan surprised fans last week by revealing a secret, nine-year marriage to a 'well-known' entertainer. The actor and singer, 33, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, did not disclose the identity of their ex-husband at the time, but Daily Mail Australia can now reveal the mystery man is Venezuelan actor Rafael de la Fuente.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon boss responds to confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess has responded to fans' confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The Rogue Prince has made quite the impression ever since he graced our screens in the series' premiere episode, stealing every scene he appears in.
digitalspy.com

Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)

I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
digitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle stars in first look at brand new crime drama

Fresh images of Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle in her new drama The Diplomat have been released, promising a tense European thriller. Set in Barcelona, the six-episode Alibi series created by Ben Richards (Showtrial, Cobra, The Tunnel) sees the Gentleman Jack star in the role of Laura Simmonds, fighting to protect distressed British nationals in the popular Spanish destination.
digitalspy.com

8 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Chas tries to convince Aaron to keep her affair secret as she plans to run away with Al. Elsewhere, the villagers clear up in the aftermath of the storm, and Chloe tells Kerry she's pregnant. Here are the 8 big moments to...
digitalspy.com

The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller

The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
digitalspy.com

Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up

Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale airs second heartbreaking death in storm storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired a second heartbreaking death in Storm Week, as Liv Dingle has succumbed to her injuries. The soap followed up the death of Harriet earlier this week by killing off yet another hugely popular character as a casualty of the gale-force winds whipping through the village.
digitalspy.com

EE - Do you think Suki will give in and let Nish bully her?

Going by what she’s said how controlling he is, do you think the suki we know will take it, she’s not the same woman she was 20 years ago. It looks like they are going the predictable route of all sweet till behind closed doors or the boy who cried wolf, vinny and ash will side with the daddy because of all the their mums lies and kheerat will first believe suki then is later manipulated by him to siding with him too.

