Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls run into offers above 1.13 after PM Truss exits
Sterling rallied on Thursday above 1.13, up from overnight lows at 1.1172, ahead of British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation speech, though bulls were unable to add to gains, and uncertainty over the UK leadership race along with inflation and growth problems could contain the pound. Oct 20 (Reuters) -...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
EMERGING MARKETS-Robust dollar weighs on EM currencies, Turkey's lira inches up
The lira edged higher on Thursday ahead of Turkey's central bank decision where it is expected to keep cutting rates, while a persistent aggressive stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the greenback higher and pressured emerging market currencies. Oct 20 (Reuters) - The lira edged higher on Thursday ahead...
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for...
Inflation is not becoming embedded in economy, Yellen says
Inflation is not becoming embedded in the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters Friday, addressing a growing concern that high prices could be here to stay for Americans. HERNDON, Virginia, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Inflation is not becoming embedded in the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told...
Japan's Sept core consumer prices up 3.0% yr/yr
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast. For...
Trump Stashed 'Highly Sensitive' China, Iran Missile Intel At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Leaked information could have seriously jeopardized U.S. security, sources told The Washington Post.
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with traders remaining cautious as concerns about the outlook for interest rates continue to drive global yields higher. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar retreated and shed a bit of ground against most of its Asian major counterparts. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
