King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
'House of the Dragon' star Eve Best hurt her back filming 'quite bonkers' dragon-riding scene and felt like 'a bag of bones'
"House of the Dragon" star Eve Best says she hurt her back while riding Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon in episode nine, "The Green Council."
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
John Oliver Takes Dig At HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ For Dark Scenes: “It’s Genuinely Hard To Watch”
John Oliver was back for another episode of Last Week Tonight and this time he’s taking digs at HBO’s own House of the Dragon. The comedian took a jab at the dark scenes from the Game of Thrones spinoff that have proven to be controversial among viewers. While the topic was transgender rights and a little girl expressing her frustration over the bathroom situation in school, Oliver tried to make the dark moment lighter by poking fun at the HBO fantasy series. “That is brutal! It is so dark it is genuinely hard to watch,” Oliver said of the young transgender girl...
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More
House of the Dragon's debut outing has almost come to an end with the Season 1 finale airing this Sunday, Oct. 23 on HBO and HBO Max. So you know what means: What's up with Season 2!?!?!? Even before the last drop of Westerosi blood has been shed, the last uncle has married his niece, and the last Targaryen brat has been a big huge jerk to someone for no good reason at all (what is UP with this family?), we're already gathering intel on Season 2.
‘It’s not her war’: House of the Dragon writer explains controversial episode 9 ending
The team behind House of the Dragon have explained the final scene in episode nine, amid viewer frustration that it was something of an anti-climax.On Sunday (16 October), the HBO show broadcast its first season’s penultimate episode, which explored the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) in the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Incorrectly believing Viserys’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place...
HBO's "Succession" Season 4 - Trailer
I have been looking forward to the next season of HBO's Succession for what seems like forever, now a first look at season four in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White...
Bloodlands season 2: next episode air date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Bloodlands season 2 — James Nesbitt is back as DCI Tom Brannick for a brand new series.
‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer
HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.
Watchmen creator disowns TV series, calls it “embarrassing”
Alan Moore has long had a famously fractious relationship with adaptations of his own work – including V For Vendetta, From Hell, and the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen – to the extent where it’s led him to disown his own characters. In a recent – and rare – interview with GQ, Moore spoke about the creators of the HBO TV series Watchmen still attempting to reach out to him, despite his wish to be left alone regarding his past work.
The School for Good and Evil: Netflix's Fairy Tale Epic Lays the Groundwork for Fan-Demanded Sequel — Grade It!
If all goes according to plan, Netflix’s latest YA adaptation could continue happily ever after for years to come. Based on the first book in Soman Chainani’s six-part series, The School For Good and Evil follows two best friends — Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) — who are whisked away to the titular institution where fairy tale heroes and villains are made. The catch? Whereas Agatha lands comfortably in the School for Good, Sophie is “mistakenly” dropped into the School for Evil. The School Master (Laurence Fishburne) insists that his institution doesn’t make mistakes, so the besties are left...
‘The Winchesters’: Jensen Ackles Narration Won’t Be ‘Wall to Wall.’ Says Showrunner
'The Winchesters' showrunner Robbie Thompson promises to use Jensen Ackles' narration sparingly, and also discusses writing the voiceover with Ackles.
HBO Max Sets Release Date For ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ Docuseries On Shocking South Carolina Murder Case
HBO Max has announced a November 3 release date for Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, a three-part documentary series on the sensational murder case involving one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families. The series directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan will unpack the twists and turns of a sprawling investigation that has seen lawyer Alex Murdaugh accused of fatally shooting his wife and his 21-year-old son Paul on the night of June 7, 2021. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty and is expected to stand trial early next year in a potential death penalty case. Several months after the killings, Murdaugh’s...
Fremantle, Kansai TV Pact for Game Show Format
Fremantle and Japanese commercial broadcaster Kansai TV have signed a co-development deal to launch a new game show format in Japan. Details of the show will be revealed imminently, the companies said at the ongoing Mipcom market in Cannes. Kansai TV will produce and broadcast the Japanese original version later this year, and Fremantle will handle production and global distribution for the show. Vasha Wallace, executive VP global acquisitions and development at Fremantle, said: “Japan is such an interesting and creative market, and we’re thrilled to be working with Kansai TV to develop, produce and distribute an exciting new format with their talented...
