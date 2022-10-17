Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Jason Sudeikis allegedly discovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles tryst on Apple Watch
Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles on a forgotten Apple Watch. The couple’s former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the “Ted Lasso” star uncovered the relationship details on a tech device Wilde left behind while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles.
Harry Styles hit in the crotch by ‘bottle’ during concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’
Harry Styles was hit in the crotch by what appeared to be a bottle that was thrown on stage during his Chicago concert last Friday. Footage shows the pop star taking a moment to recover from the hit, before laughing it off and saying: “That’s unfortunate”. He...
Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Jealous After She Reveals Travis Barker Doesn’t Live With Her
Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and Travis Barker still don’t live together, and fans have some opinions.
Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!
Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement In Photos With Firerose Wearing Diamond Ring
“Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, might have just confirmed that he is engaged to his songstress girlfriend, Firerose, after sharing a photo via Instagram of her rocking a diamond ring on Oct. 18. He captioned the sweet snapshot, “Happy Autumn,” along with a red heart emoji. The couple stood in front of a tree that featured perfect autumn colors from rustic reds to burnt oranges. But more importantly, Firerose showed off the diamond ring on her hand carefully placed on Billy’s chest.
In Style
Prince William Reportedly "Can't Completely Forgive" Prince Harry For Not Supporting His Royal Duties
Even though reports come out every week that Prince William and Prince Harry are getting closer to being the brothers we all know and love, royal insider Katie Nicholl says that even though fans want a happy ending for them, things just might not work out — ever. She explained that William may not ever be able to forgive Harry for leaving his post as a senior royal when he and Meghan Markle decided to move away from England and settle in California. The decision, she explains, put the Cambridges in the spotlight in a way they weren't expecting quite yet. And with all the attention on Kate and the Cambridge kids before he expected it, William just couldn't deal.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
Gwen Stefani Urges Blake Shelton To Lose Adam Levine’s Number Following Cheating Scandal
Gwen Stefani has voiced her opinion to Blake Shelton about cutting all ties with Adam Levine following his cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the couple revealed Gwen has urged Blake to distance himself and lose Adam’s number. Gwen, 52, who’s friendly with Adam’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, knows too well the humiliation of a public affair, after her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, cheated with their nanny in 2015. “For her it’s personal,” said the source. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.” Good things the bromance between Blake, 46,...
Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game
Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
PopSugar
I Tried the Olivia Wilde Salad Recipe At the Center of the Wilde-Sudeikis-Styles Love Triangle
Did Olivia Wilde fire Shia Labeouf? Is there beef between her and Florence Pugh? Was Harry Styles paid three times more than his costar just because he's dating the film's director? The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" left fans with many questions for Olivia Wilde. And though she's since shut down rumors about the movie, the line of questioning about her personal life isn't quite over. Now fans want to know what was in a certain salad she made for Harry Styles.
Meghan Markle Revealed Prince Harry’s No. 1 Fast-Food Spot & 'They Know Our Order'
Meghan Markle is opening up in a new interview and revealing some details of her daily life, including her husband Prince Harry's fast food of choice and the TV show they love to watch together. On Wednesday, Variety unveiled the Duchess of Sussex on the cover of its latest issue....
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV
Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind. Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Comments / 0