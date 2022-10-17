Read full article on original website
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Reveals Roadmap for Decentralized Social Media Networks
Bluesky, an initiative of former Twitter head honcho Jack Dorsey, has announced a decentralized protocol that aims to limit corporate and governmental influence on major social media platforms. AT Protocol Launched for Bluesky. On Tuesday, October 18th, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the roadmap for his next social protocol,...
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Hints at Integration With Decentralized Social
Jack Dorsey-funded initiative Bluesky announced their roadmap for decentralized social networks with AT Protocol. AT Protocol is designed to function independently from a single corporation with user data protection built-in and open-source algorithms. DeSo, a Coinbase-backed layer one blockchain that raised $200 million, also released its roadmap to decentralize social...
Besides the Hype, Parler With Ye Unlikely to Add Much to Social Media
Ye West may be making waves as the new owner of controversial conservative social media company Parler. But even though the platform touts it represents different viewpoints, it's unlikely it will make a lasting difference in the world of social media. "Parler plays a polarizing role in the social media...
The Folks Jack Dorsey Tapped to Make a ‘Decentralized’ Social Platform Now Have a Beta
The team of crypto-nascent developers originally tapped by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey now have a blockchain-based social media platform in the works. Based on the company’s descriptions it’s certainly idealistic, as long as you can parse through all the blockchain jargon to find the kernel of actual ideas underneath.
Ye To Acquire Parler Platform
Nashville, TN-based Parlement Applied sciences is to promote Parler, an uncancelable free speech platform, to Ye (previously often known as Kanye West). Underneath the phrases of the deal, the events intend to enter right into a definitive buy settlement and anticipate to shut through the fourth quarter of 2022. The phrases of the proposed transaction would come with ongoing technical assist from Parlement and the usage of non-public cloud providers through Parlement’s non-public cloud and information heart infrastructure. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed.
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
Amazon Is Offering Holiday Workers a Signing Bonus, But Is There a Catch?
As the second-largest retailer only to Walmart, Amazon has announced a new hiring spree for the fall of 2022. On Oct. 6, the e-commerce giant announced plans to hire 150,000 new associates across the country, even offering bonuses as an incentive to apply. Article continues below advertisement. Amazon has offered...
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
Why The Trade Desk Is Not Just Another Ad Stock
Its stock may be down 40% this year, but The Trade Desk can still maximize its opportunity and win both short and long term.
Manager Orders "Subordinates" to Not Share Wages, They Do It Anyway
Another day, another horrible boss. In this instance, a manager at Planet Fitness is under the spotlight for demanding that his employees not share their wages with each other. Article continues below advertisement. Sharing your salary in the workplace has been a taboo for years, but slowly, employees are being...
Republicans Are Blasting BlackRock's ESG Agenda — Scandal Explained
Recently, BlackRock Inc., the largest asset manager in the world, has faced criticism by Republican legislators for pushing ESG investing over other energy investments. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing has grown more popular in recent years as these types of issues have been brought to the public’s attention.
