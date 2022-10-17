ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

oilcity.news

Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
CASPER, WY
WHNT News 19

Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season

Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow. With winds out of the north, arctic cold […]
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the coldest air masses in mid-October history that’s engulfing the region for the next several days. This wintertime looking setup will give us the chance to set record lows and to see some very early season snowflakes. We’ve got a lot...
KENTUCKY STATE
KOMO News

Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC12

October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Central Illinois Proud

Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
PEORIA, IL
WHNT-TV

Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared

Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
