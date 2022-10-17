Read full article on original website
Related
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia for Thursday Morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Eastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and the West Virginia Panhandle in a Freeze Warning that goes into effect tomorrow at 2 a.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures across the Ohio Valley will likely be sitting right at or below freezing, with partly […]
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
oilcity.news
Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
wtvbam.com
First snow event of the season drops nearly 4 inches of snow in northern Indiana
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says the first snow of the season fell on Monday in parts of Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana during what was called a lake enhanced snow event. It caused an intense band of lake effect rain/snow to develop during the...
Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season
Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow. With winds out of the north, arctic cold […]
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the coldest air masses in mid-October history that’s engulfing the region for the next several days. This wintertime looking setup will give us the chance to set record lows and to see some very early season snowflakes. We’ve got a lot...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
Up to 18 inches of snow reported so far; Here’s how much winter stuff has fallen
Heavy snow has fallen over part of the Upper Peninsula. The ground is covered with snow over part of northern Lower Michigan. Here are some snow reports as of Tuesday morning, October 18. The heaviest snowfall report so far this Tuesday morning is 18 inches and comes from National Mine,...
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday AM
Much colder air will be moving in overnight into Monday morning, dropping temps to the mid-40s in a blustery northwest wind as you head out to work or school.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Central Illinois Proud
Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
WHNT-TV
Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared
Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
KOMO News
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0