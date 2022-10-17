ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

The Independent

Jan 6 rioter sentenced to seven years in prison for providing taser used to attack police officer Michael Fanone

A January 6 rioter who supplied the taser used to attack a police officer during the Capitol attack will spend years behind bars. Kyle Young, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a tense hearing on Tuesday. Young, who brought his 16-year-old son to Washington DC from Redfield, Iowa, for the insurrection, had pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in May.While in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol, Young held a strobe light, pushed forward a stick-like object and assisted in throwing a large audio speaker toward the police line. He then held...
IOWA STATE
CBS New York

Cuba Gooding, Jr. avoids jail time after pleading guilty to lesser charge

NEW YORK -- No jail time for Cuba Gooding, Jr. The actor complied with a conditional plea agreement in his forcible touching case allowing him to plead guilty to a lesser charge of harassment. Thursday, three accusers addressed the court, expressing outrage over the deal. CBS2's Alice Gainer was in the courtroom. Gooding, Jr. made a swift and silent exit from the courtroom. Moments prior, he decline to speak before sentencing. "There was no need to further address them today," said defense attorney Frank Rothman. "He apologized the day he plead guilty." Rothman's referring back to April, when the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

Former Tennessee State Trooper Missing After Sentencing For Taking Protestor's Face Mask

Harvey Briggs was reported missing by his family the day after receiving six months probation for removing a protestor's mask during a protest in August 2020. A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again

After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral necklace she loved and diamond rings — it took an attack on another woman weeks later for police to reconsider.The next capital murder trial for Billy Chemirmir, 49, begins Monday in Dallas in the death of Brooks, one of 22 older women he is charged with killing. The charges against Chemirmir grew in the years...
Athens Messenger

Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate

COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Oxygen

Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'

Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Had a Son 7 Months Before His Arrest

If you’ve been watching The Vow or reading about NXIVM, you know all about the accusations about the treatment of children within the organization. But does NXIVM leader Keith Raniere have children himself?. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Daily Mail, Raniere — who is serving a 120-year...

