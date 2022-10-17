Read full article on original website
New Orleans rapper Mystikal will remain in custody after pleading not guilty on rape and domestic abuse charges, his lawyer says
New Orleans rapper Michael "Mystikal" Tyler pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, his attorney Joel Pearce told CNN.
Convicted Wife-Killer Overdoses In Prison The Night Before His Sentencing
Bashar Ghazawi was convicted on Monday for killing his wife, Noor Ghazawi, in 2018. Hours before he was due to be sentenced, he was found unresponsive in his jail cell from a suspected overdose and subsequently died. A Louisville man who was convicted on Monday of killing his wife died...
A 30-year-old drop of blood led to an arrest in this unsolved Vermont murder case
A single drop of blood has led to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved 1989 murders of Catherine and George Peacock in Danby, Vermont, police say.
Jan 6 rioter sentenced to seven years in prison for providing taser used to attack police officer Michael Fanone
A January 6 rioter who supplied the taser used to attack a police officer during the Capitol attack will spend years behind bars. Kyle Young, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a tense hearing on Tuesday. Young, who brought his 16-year-old son to Washington DC from Redfield, Iowa, for the insurrection, had pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in May.While in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol, Young held a strobe light, pushed forward a stick-like object and assisted in throwing a large audio speaker toward the police line. He then held...
Cuba Gooding, Jr. avoids jail time after pleading guilty to lesser charge
NEW YORK -- No jail time for Cuba Gooding, Jr. The actor complied with a conditional plea agreement in his forcible touching case allowing him to plead guilty to a lesser charge of harassment. Thursday, three accusers addressed the court, expressing outrage over the deal. CBS2's Alice Gainer was in the courtroom. Gooding, Jr. made a swift and silent exit from the courtroom. Moments prior, he decline to speak before sentencing. "There was no need to further address them today," said defense attorney Frank Rothman. "He apologized the day he plead guilty." Rothman's referring back to April, when the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge...
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
Wanted Fugitive Arrested After Applying for Job With Sheriff's Office
"She applied for a job as a security guard," a detective for the Hudson County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.
Former Tennessee State Trooper Missing After Sentencing For Taking Protestor's Face Mask
Harvey Briggs was reported missing by his family the day after receiving six months probation for removing a protestor's mask during a protest in August 2020. A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.
Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again
After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral necklace she loved and diamond rings — it took an attack on another woman weeks later for police to reconsider.The next capital murder trial for Billy Chemirmir, 49, begins Monday in Dallas in the death of Brooks, one of 22 older women he is charged with killing. The charges against Chemirmir grew in the years...
D.C. Cop Charged With Murder Wants To Use Deceased Man’s Criminal Past As Defense
Michael Hannon, an attorney for D.C. police officer Terence Sutton, spent the better part of two days trying to convince U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman to allow him to describe to jurors the criminal history and other derogatory details about Karon Hylton-Brown, the man Sutton is accused of killing while on duty on Oct. 23, 2020.
Former Georgia correctional officers sentenced for assaulting handcuffed inmate, cover-up
Four former Georgia correctional officers were sentenced for their roles in beating a handcuffed inmate and then covering up the assault in 2018. Officers at the Valdosta State Prison orchestrated an attack of an inmate "in retaliation for an earlier altercation between that inmate and a female officer at the prison," according to the Department of Justice.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate
COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'
Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks apologizes for disruptive behavior in court
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring dozens, appeared for a sixth day in court Monday.
NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Had a Son 7 Months Before His Arrest
If you’ve been watching The Vow or reading about NXIVM, you know all about the accusations about the treatment of children within the organization. But does NXIVM leader Keith Raniere have children himself?. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Daily Mail, Raniere — who is serving a 120-year...
