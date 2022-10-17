ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.

ONTARIO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO