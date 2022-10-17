Read full article on original website
Major Retail Stores Open and Closed for Thanksgiving 2022 in Boise
It’s wild to think that just three years ago, some people were trying to figure out any possible reason they could to escape from the family Thanksgiving Dinner early to go grab the first holiday deals of the season. In 2019, a handful of retailers started their door-buster sales...
5 Shocking Reasons For Albertsons Not To Merge With Kroger
Few businesses worldwide are synonymous with their city of origin as Boise's Albertsons Supermarkets and the city of Boise. Joe Albertson's dream has provided employment, charity, and indescribable benefits to Boise and beyond. It all appears to end if the federal government allows mammoth Kroger Foods to swallow our beloved Boise supermarket chain.
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State
Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
multihousingnews.com
PEG Acquires 40 Acres for Idaho BTR Community
Plans for the site include the $150 million development of patio homes and duet townhomes. PEG Cos. has acquired 40 acres of land in Caldwell, Idaho. The firm will develop 419 build-to-rent homes. The site was purchased through the PEG Capital Partners Fund IV Build for Rent LP (PEG Fund IV). Alante Homes at Spring Run is set to break ground in November.
Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week
Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
Post Register
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Boise’s Famous Harrison Boulevard Will Close for Trick-Or-Treaters in 2022
Halloween in Boise’s North End. There’s nothing quite like it! Full-size candy bars. Beautiful fall leaves. Over-the-top decorations. Thousands of Trick-Or-Treaters. That accurately describes what the scene on Boise’s legendary Harrison Boulevard looks like on a typical Halloween. But Halloween 2020 and Halloween 2021? They were anything but typical, so the North End had to adapt to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
Where to Ride and Experience Horses in Idaho
It is hard to find people who don't love horses, even if just admired from afar. According to National Today, "horses are in fourth place on the list of the world’s most popular animals. They have been domesticated since ancient times with the earliest record of horse domestication being in 4000 B.C. We have come a long way since then but horses still play a critical role to humans."
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
This Boise Cottage Has Charm and Is Perfect For Entertaining Guest
Big fan of this outdoor space! When it comes to looking for a home my wife looks for character and I'm looking to see what kind of entertaining we can do. This outdoor space gives you plenty of room to entertain and on top of that it has a year round in-ground pool.
Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84
ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
Go Back in Time with These Classic Boise Diners
Ah yes, easier, simpler times. It may have been a time before iphones, video games and many of our convenient technologies but the 50s was also a time where things just seemed less stressful and more fun in many ways. While I was not around in the 50s and 60s I have loved the classic diners since I was a kid. I remember going and getting a burger and shake on the silver topped soda bar with my grandmother when I was just a little thing.
boisestatepublicradio.org
How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration
Two Idaho lenders received new funding announced by the Biden Administration in September. The funding is meant to spur continued investment in minority and low-income communities. The Emergency Capital Investment Program sent $8.28 billion to 162 institutions designated as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, community lenders with...
Explore Idaho’s Atlantis, The Ghost Town Now Underwater
Idaho has some legendary ghost towns around the state. One of the most intriguing ghost towns in the gem state is now fully underwater. According to only in your state, "Roosevelt in Valley County was booming in the 1890s. For the time it was really booming with a population over 7,000 at its prime. There was a lot of mining and quick development happening in the town through the early 1900s."
Boise assisted living facility conversion to apartment complex put on hold
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council is pushing California-based DiNapoli Capital Partners' conditional use permit (CUP) back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional hearing. DiNapoli owns the Arbor Village assisted living facility on the Boise Bench; the CUP intended to allow the company to convert...
Idaho Home Camera Wakes Family At 3AM To A ‘Person’ At Door
My wife and I have a case of technology fever going on right now. What was supposed to be one doorbell camera has now turned into us fully arming our home with three security cameras covering 180 degrees of front yard, street, and neighborhood. I finally broke down and ordered...
Post Register
Winter Wonderland at Indian Creek Plaza
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Winter Wonderland at the Indian Creek Plaza has been announced. Starting Friday, November 18th. The City of Caldwell decorates the Indian Creek Plaza with over 1 Million lights. Indian Creek Plaza in collaboration with Destination Caldwell host this completely free event. Some of the attractions...
