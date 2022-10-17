ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laconiadailysun.com

Winni board addresses questions around sale of Union-Sanborn school

TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago. Several people, including state representatives, questioned...
TILTON, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk

As the chief officer for integrated health services and the director of community-integrated health and well-being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what […] The post For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units

LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Barbara Zeckhausen

Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner. Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she...
laconiadailysun.com

Employee ownership proving a success at The Home Beautiful

BELMONT — Owning a business is different from being an employee. For about a year, employees of The Home Beautiful have experienced the joys and hard work of ownership. The co-owners are somewhat unique because they have worked at the business for years, in some cases, and they know the ins and outs of their respective jobs.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Sandra Burt, 76

CENTER BARNSTEAD — Sandra Esty Burt, 76, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2022, in the comfort of her beloved "Neva Dun Farm" home in Center Barnstead, with her husband Ken by her side. He remained with her 24/7 as caregiver for the last seven months and with the help of Bayada Hospice, their son Ezra, and his daughter Jaden Burt (who has lived with her grandparents prior to just starting freshman year at UNH). Together they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2022.
BARNSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
nhbr.com

Franklin manufacturer unveils $11 million expansion plan

Momentum Manufacturing Group-Engineered Extrusions has announced plans for a second phase of capacity expansion at its Franklin site. The company, formerly known as Vitex Extrusion, manufactures custom aluminum profiles for various industries. It is investing $11 million to expand production at its manufacturing facility at 43 Industrial Park Drive. The...
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency

GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access. The Audit Subcommittee of the...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.

FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw. Bert has been a...
FRANKLIN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Richard W. Bray Jr., 54

LACONIA — Richard William Bray, Jr., 54, died in his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, New York, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Soda Shoppe set to reopen with new management, staff

LACONIA — The Soda Shoppe is set to make a months-long awaited comeback after abruptly closing in August. According to Jason Fiore, the new manager, diners could be returning to the downtown restaurant as soon as by the end of the month. The restaurant has been owned by David Raptis since 2007.
LACONIA, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH

