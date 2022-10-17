Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Winni board addresses questions around sale of Union-Sanborn school
TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago. Several people, including state representatives, questioned...
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk
As the chief officer for integrated health services and the director of community-integrated health and well-being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what […] The post For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
laconiadailysun.com
Suzanne Allison: Rid the government of Free Staters, politicians who don't speak up
Thanks to the Laconia Daily Sun for the article “As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency.” (Oct. 17)
laconiadailysun.com
Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units
LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
laconiadailysun.com
Barbara Zeckhausen
Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner. Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she...
laconiadailysun.com
Employee ownership proving a success at The Home Beautiful
BELMONT — Owning a business is different from being an employee. For about a year, employees of The Home Beautiful have experienced the joys and hard work of ownership. The co-owners are somewhat unique because they have worked at the business for years, in some cases, and they know the ins and outs of their respective jobs.
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
laconiadailysun.com
Sandra Burt, 76
CENTER BARNSTEAD — Sandra Esty Burt, 76, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2022, in the comfort of her beloved "Neva Dun Farm" home in Center Barnstead, with her husband Ken by her side. He remained with her 24/7 as caregiver for the last seven months and with the help of Bayada Hospice, their son Ezra, and his daughter Jaden Burt (who has lived with her grandparents prior to just starting freshman year at UNH). Together they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2022.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
nhbr.com
Franklin manufacturer unveils $11 million expansion plan
Momentum Manufacturing Group-Engineered Extrusions has announced plans for a second phase of capacity expansion at its Franklin site. The company, formerly known as Vitex Extrusion, manufactures custom aluminum profiles for various industries. It is investing $11 million to expand production at its manufacturing facility at 43 Industrial Park Drive. The...
laconiadailysun.com
As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency
GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access. The Audit Subcommittee of the...
After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise
“We won't get back to the $49 million mark,” said Richard Giddings with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. “So we will have to think creatively about how folks are best served.” Read the story on VTDigger here: After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise.
laconiadailysun.com
Herbert J. Greenlaw Jr.
FRANKLIN — Herbert "Bert" J. Greenlaw Jr., 63, a resident of Franklin since 1991, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born in Concord on November 7, 1958, the son of late Herbert J. Sr. and Carolyn (Charlton) Greenlaw. Bert has been a...
laconiadailysun.com
Richard W. Bray Jr., 54
LACONIA — Richard William Bray, Jr., 54, died in his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Laconia. He was born in Port Washington, New York, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
manchesterinklink.com
Demonstration followed by contentious meeting at City Hall over public parks ordinance
MANCHESTER, NH – Activists organized in Veterans Park ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting in protest of an ordinance aimed at the homeless pertaining to camping, shopping carts and bicycles in public parks. The protestors gathered starting around 3 p.m. and an effort was made to...
laconiadailysun.com
Soda Shoppe set to reopen with new management, staff
LACONIA — The Soda Shoppe is set to make a months-long awaited comeback after abruptly closing in August. According to Jason Fiore, the new manager, diners could be returning to the downtown restaurant as soon as by the end of the month. The restaurant has been owned by David Raptis since 2007.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
Vermont Supreme Court rejects bail for 'person of interest' in couple death
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a request for bail from a man considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire. In its Tuesday decision, the court unanimously rejected an appeal filed by attorneys for Logan Clegg, who...
