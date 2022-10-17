More than 3 million Coloradans living amid drought conditions, according to report

Photo Credit: John Morrison (iStock).

According to the US Drought Monitor, just over three million Coloradans are currently living under drought conditions – more than half of the state's population of 5.6 million.

A report released last week shows that 43 percent of the state is experiencing drought, with this including major population centers along the Front Range like Colorado Springs and Denver, as well as larger cities in the Western Slope region. Drought has been alleviated in some places, but this is mostly in the middle portion, where terrain is more mountainous and population is more sparse.

Map Credit: US Drought Monitor.

While a wet late summer did improve the drought situation in Colorado – dropping the portion of the state experiencing drought from 83 percent in July to the current 43 percent – this drop has mostly stagnated in recent weeks during another period of dryness. It is worth noting that the current situation is better than it was a year ago, when 66 percent of the state was in drought.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service is currently calling for a wetter than normal month in Colorado, though below-norm precipitation is expected when that outlook is extended through the end of the year. This could limit improvements in drought heading into 2023.