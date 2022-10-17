Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Number Crunching Week 7
It's been 6,941 days since Purdue last defeated Wisconsin, when the 13th-ranked Boilers defeated the No. 14 Badgers in Madison, 26-23. Since then, Wisconsin is riding a 15-game winning streak against Purdue - and if they win this one, they'll tie the longest win streak against Purdue in program history, a 16-game streak held by Chicago from 1902 to 1917.
Scarlet Nation
Opponent View: Wisconsin
Purdue will be looking to win a fifth game in a row for the first time since opening 5-0 in 2007. But, do so, the Boilermakers will have to knock off a Wisconsin team (3-4; 1-3) in Madison that it has not beaten in almost 20 years. GoldandBlack.com spoke to...
Scarlet Nation
It's raining long passes. Can Purdue make it stop?
The big pass plays were unrelenting. On and on it went last Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, as Purdue got beat for what felt like a season's worth of deep balls in one game by Nebraska. "We allow wide open touchdowns," said an exasperated Jeff Brohm in the postgame. "It...
Scarlet Nation
University Book Store Headlines: 10.19.2022
To learn more about University Book Store click here. Purdue becoming 'Cradle of Walk-ons' - GoldandBlack.com. It's raining long passes. Can Purdue make it stop? - GoldandBlack.com. Opponent View: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com. Heisman Watch - Yahoo.com. Midseason All-American team - CBSSports.com. Tracking Purdue's defense: Fewer plays keep tackle Lawrence Johnson...
Scarlet Nation
Chariot presents: Monday Night Memories--The 2000 October run
In our October edition of MNM, we catch up with some of the key figures in Purdue's magical October run in 2000 that catapulted the Boilermakers to their first Rose Bowl appearance in 33 years. Linebacker Jason Loerzel and Gilbert Gardner, All-Big Ten WR Vinny Sutherland and football staffers Don Coller (recruiting/operations) and Jim Lathrop (strength/conditioning) share their experiences about four weeks that made Purdue football history.
Scarlet Nation
Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 9
A look at some of Purdue's 2023 commitments' weekend results ... Week 9: In a really impressive 40-29 win at Center Grove, Gilbert did not record any statistics. Week 8: Cathedral beat Brebeuf 42-21. Gilbert recorded three tackles with half a sack. Week 7: Cathedral beat Cincinnati LaSalle 37-6. Gilbert...
Comments / 0