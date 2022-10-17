Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Best Buy (BBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Best Buy (BBY) closed at $62.85, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the consumer electronics...
NASDAQ
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $293.13, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker...
NASDAQ
Digital Turbine (APPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $13.92, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software...
NASDAQ
Prudential (PRU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Prudential (PRU) closed at $95.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the financial...
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $109.90, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) closed at $197.84, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the photovoltaic...
NASDAQ
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $47.52, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
NASDAQ
Perion Network (PERI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $23.29, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital media company...
NASDAQ
Why M&T Bank Stock Was Down 13% This Week
M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) had a rough week, as its stock price plummeted 13% -- from $185.56 per share when the market closed last Friday to $161.40 per share at the closing bell on Thursday. It was up about 1% on Friday as of 1:30 p.m. ET and is up about 6% year to date.
NASDAQ
Dillard's (DDS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Dillard's (DDS) closed at $298.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the department store operator...
NASDAQ
Why I Own Lululemon Stock
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains why Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. This retail stock is succeeding in a very competitive apparel market with beloved products and a focus on e-commerce. Check out the video for his full thoughts!. *Stock prices used were the midday...
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
NASDAQ
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
NASDAQ
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) traded 5% higher at 3 p.m. ET, boosted by an impressive earnings report. Big Blue eclipsed Wall Street's targets across the board. So what. IBM's third-quarter revenue rose 6% year over year to $14.1 billion. Adjusted earnings decreased by 2% to 1.81 per...
NASDAQ
More Growth From Corning After Q3?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations. The company should continue to benefit from 5G expansion and cloud computing. Better price realization should aid the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to rise in the near term. Furthermore, we believe that GLW stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
NASDAQ
Global Partners LP (GLP) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Comments / 0