Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog.
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit
Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Biden’s cannabis move is big for communities of color. But this would be bigger.
President Joe Biden’s announcement about cannabis policy reform last week underscored how keeping it illegal disproportionately harms people of color. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”. Biden is pardoning...
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Biden’s pot pardons: High time to end Alabama’s war on marijuana
President Biden’s step towards decriminalization of marijuana is more than an artful midterm election move. It’s crucial for racial justice. Kay Ivey and Alabama should get on board. It’s high time this state ended its war on marijuana. From my colleague Savannah Tryens-Fernandes’ report: “Pardons for Alabamians...
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
Biden's marijuana move could change lives -- and impact the midterms
In granting pardons for federal marijuana possession convictions, President Joe Biden is taking a historic step that is likely to be widely popular and could energize core Democratic constituencies just over a month from the midterm elections.
'A good move in the right direction': Some hopeful for legalization after Biden's marijuana possession pardons
MACON, Ga. — Marijuana and whether it should be legal has always been a burning topic. People are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he's pardoning thousands convicted in federal courts for simple marijuana possession. You've heard songs about it, you've seen it in legislation, but for...
Washington Examiner
Biden urges Congress to 'pass an assault weapons ban' after Raleigh shooting
President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault-style weapons ban in a statement conveying his condolences after five people were shot dead in Raleigh, North Carolina. "Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another...
Biden’s pot pardon introduces presidential nullification of federal law
President Biden’s proclamation of pardon for those convicted of certain marijuana offenses encroaches on Congress’s constitutional lawmaking authority and fundamentally alters the balance of power between the coordinate branches of government. A bipartisan consensus would likely concur that people should not languish in a broken prison system for drug possession. But why is it that Congress has abdicated its law-making authority and opened the door for the president to legislate by pardon? The ramifications of this pardon extend far beyond the propriety of marijuana laws and now may lead to the routine de facto presidential nullification of federal laws.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
Vox
The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
Biden arrives in Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship is threatened
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last time a Republican was elected governor was in 1982.
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
Biden Counting On Midterm Wins to Shape Legacy for 2024 and Beyond
The midterms will shape the rest of President Joe Biden's first term in office, and set the next election cycle in motion.
Comments / 0