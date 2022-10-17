ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

The Verge

Opioid addiction doctors want telehealth rules to stay relaxed

Doctors treating patients with opioid-use disorder want pandemic-era telehealth rules to stay relaxed, according to a new survey. Tens of thousands of people in the United States die each year from opioid overdoses, and telehealth makes it easier to connect people who are at risk of overdose with treatments. “Continued...
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for chronic pain?

Various over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications are available to treat chronic pain. Doctors will work closely with a person to determine the best pain medication for them. There are several levels of pain medications, including nonprescription, nonopioid, adjuvants, mild opioids, and strong opioids. Depending on the cause of the pain,...
Vice

The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
KXLY

Opioid-Sparing Protocol Cuts Opioid Use After Arthroscopy

MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — An opioid-sparing postoperative pain management protocol reduces opioid consumption compared with standard care for patients undergoing outpatient shoulder or knee arthroscopy, according to a study published in the Oct. 4 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Aaron Gazendam, M.D.,...
Geoffrey Booth

Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
MedicalXpress

Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
Healthline

What to Know About Opioids and Their Effects

Opioids, also called narcotics, are a class of drugs that work to relieve pain. Any opioid use can sometimes cause unwanted side effects, including nausea, constipation, drowsiness, confusion, and slowed breathing. You may have a higher risk of side effects if you:. take them more frequently or for a longer...
psychreg.org

New Report Maps the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Experience

One of the first questions people with SUD ask when they seek support is this: ‘What is treatment like?’. Friends and family want to know the same thing. If their friend or loved one commits to a formal programme, they want to know what they’re going to experience while they’re in treatment.

