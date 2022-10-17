ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Fiance Danny Fujikawa at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Pics

Happy couple alert! Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a plunging gown with no bra while making a rare red carpet appearance with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, during the premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Sunday, October 16.

The actress, 43, wore a chocolate brown YSL gown with a plunging neckline and a sheer olive-color panel across her stomach to the European premiere in London. She paired the look with a floor-length fur coat, which she kept draped off of her shoulders to flaunt her sexy dress. She kept the rest of her look simple with straightened hair parted down the middle and makeup that stayed in a rosy-pink color palette. As for Danny, 36, he looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket for a unique twist.

The couple posed with their arms around each other and even shared a few laughs on the red carpet during the big night.

The Fabletics founder stars in the mystery thriller as Birdie Jay, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Madelyn Cline (Whiskey), Daniel Craig (Detective Benoit), Jessica Henwick (Peg), Janelle Monáe (Cassandra Brand), Edward Norton (Miles Bron), Ethan Hawke (Miles’ assistant) and Kathryn Hahn (Claire Debella).

“The cast is wonderful, and Daniel was great — fun to watch,” Kate gushed about her costars during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on October 14. “We weren’t allowed to see the movie except with an audience, which I’ve never done before and it caused lots of sweating and a headache, but when I did see it with so many people it was just raucous and a great party. It was cool.”

Danny was beaming with pride while attending the premiere with his long-time love. The pair started dating in 2016 after knowing each other for over a decade through mutual connections Sara and Erin Foster. Kate shares son Ryder Russell Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

“The first time I met Danny, I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His stepsisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfosterand, so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!” Kate wrote in a sweet post for Danny in honor of their first anniversary in December 2017. “On our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible! Happy first date anniversary baby.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and Danny welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose Fujikawa, in October 2018. Nearly three years later, in September 2021, the duo got engaged after the musician popped the question during a hike on a trail above the Pacific Ocean.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kate and Danny at the Glass Onion premiere!

