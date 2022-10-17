ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

UPI News

IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of U.S. workers will take home more money next year. The decision will increase standard deductions, while changing the rate of tax at certain levels of income as surging costs continue to inflict pain across every sector of the U.S. economy, hitting the pocketbooks of regular Americans especially hard.
Kearney Hub

Poll: Many critical of state of US democracy

WASHINGTON — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen — nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it — as he sought to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

Lawmakers say Kearney airport could see a boost if Amendment 1 passes

KEARNEY — A trio of Nebraska lawmakers was in Kearney Tuesday to urge Nebraska voters to support a proposed amendment to grow commercial air service in their state. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk and state Sens. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln and Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said one of the keys to growing Nebraska’s economy is to grow commercial air service. They said Amendment 1 is geared to do that very thing.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Poll: Most say voting vital despite dour outlook

WASHINGTON — From his home in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graeme Dean says there’s plenty that’s disheartening about the state of the country and politics these days. At the center of one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, he’s on the receiving end of a constant barrage of vitriolic advertising that makes it easy to focus on what’s going wrong.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Kearney Hub

Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim fact revealed Tuesday by statewide test scores showing that many students from elementary to high school struggled across a span of core subjects. Fewer than half of students tested statewide were...
KENTUCKY STATE

