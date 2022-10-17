Read full article on original website
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
CNBC
If you file taxes in these 17 states, you could be getting an inflation-relief check from the government—here's who qualifies
Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as part of legislation specifically...
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
International Business Times
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Millions Of People Can Get New Payments, Who's Eligible
Millions of Americans could be eligible for a wide variety of stimulus check payments in the next few weeks, not only from payments through individual states but also through the federal government. Many states have sent out stimulus checks of varying amounts in recent months in an attempt to combat...
Want to Slash Your Tax Bill? Move to One of These 5 States
Check out some of the lowest-tax places to live in the U.S.
$9.5 billion in middle-class tax refund payments are about to go out in one state
Last year’s nationwide wave of stimulus payments may have ended, but that doesn’t mean such cash infusions still aren’t going out to taxpayers in certain parts of the US. In fact, middle-class tax refunds totaling some $9.5 billion are set to go out in one state starting tomorrow, on October 7 — and we’ve got all the details below.
Federal judge considers whether to block Biden student loan handout
A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a case where several Republican-led states are looking to block President Biden's student loan handout program.
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of U.S. workers will take home more money next year. The decision will increase standard deductions, while changing the rate of tax at certain levels of income as surging costs continue to inflict pain across every sector of the U.S. economy, hitting the pocketbooks of regular Americans especially hard.
Surprising Data Reveals The Top 25 Tax-Friendly States To Retire
If you want to stretch your retirement savings as far as possible, don't focus solely on the cheapest places to retire. Pay attention to taxes in the places you're considering, too, because they can...
IRS announces new tax brackets, standard deductions for 2023 due to inflation
Arnold says the IRS is pushing up 2023 tax brackets by about 7 percent.
State House progressives file bill to cap tax refund for millionaires, give more to poor
BOSTON — A group of progressive Massachusetts legislators Wednesday filed a bill that would rejigger the tax refund going to residents under the Chapter 62F law, capping givebacks to million-dollar-plus earners at $6,500 and redistributing the remainder of the $2.9 billion to allocate an extra $200 to about 3.5 million state residents.
Residents of These States Will Have to Pay Taxes on Student Loan Forgiveness
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. In...
How To Legally Not Pay Sales Tax On Used Cars
If new and used car prices have you thinking twice about buying one, here are some tips to lower or eliminate sales tax, and also how to get a lower price. The post How To Legally Not Pay Sales Tax On Used Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
