Robert E. Rosendahl
Robert E. Rosendahl, age 94 of Holland, passed away on October 17, 2022. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 am at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, (295 Douglas Ave, Holland), with a one-hour visitation prior to the service starting at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
John Frederick TenCate
John Frederick TenCate, 85, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. John was born in Holland on November 3, 1936, to Benjamin & Jeanette TenCate. He served in the United States Army (Korean War) from 1953 – 1956. He married his wife, Marjorie Bronkhorst, in Holland on June 22, 1956, and they returned to Texas to finish his military service. After the military, they moved back to Holland where John worked as a mechanic for VandenBerg Buick before joining the Holland Post Office where he loved delivering mail to his many commercial and residential stops. An accidental fall on the ice shortened his career but he always talked about the great friends and animals on his route. John faced many challenges during his lifetime and eventually found a passion for woodworking and camping. Many friends and family have his woodworking accomplishments in their homes/yards. When not at home, John and Marge were “on the road” with their motorhome.
Grada Voetberg
Grada Voetberg, age 94, passed away on October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, and went to be with her Lord & Savior. Grada was born on January 02, 1928, to John A. and Jennie Broekhuis. Grada completed the 8th grade at Hawthorne School. She was employed at Holland Sewing Factory and Herman Miller Food Service. For over 40 years, Grada was a coordinator for Holland Christian School’s Catering Service, planning and preparing meals for company banquets and Tulip Time visitors. She was a 4-H leader and loved sewing and teaching others to sew. Grada was a member of Pine Creek CRC; currently is a member of Central Avenue CRC, and attended Pine Grove Community Church during the summer months.
Lorena “Jayne” H. Flieman
Lorena “Jayne” H. Flieman, age 95, of Holland passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Jayne was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was very involved in the Sunday School class for seniors. Jayne had a love for singing, she was in the church choir and sang many solos.
Jack E Himebook
Jack E Himebook, age 89, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation for Jack will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland 49424. A funeral service will occur Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Grace Fellowship Church OPC, 435 West Main #30, Zeeland, MI 49464. A burial will occur at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Holland Police Log October 18-19, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
A Busy Holland City Council Meeting is Set for Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 19, 2022) – There are plenty of items for the Holland City Council to sift through during the Wednesday evening biweekly business meeting. The Holland BPW has a number of issues that Council hopes to approve through a single vote on its consent agenda. This includes easements for electric distribution under Howard Avenue and Washington Boulevard, declaring material as surplus, beginning work on a disinfection improvement project at the water reclamation facility, and to complete work on the East Point Substation.
Countdown to General Election Day 2022 Continues
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – With less than three weeks to go before the November 8th General Election, clerks’ offices across Michigan are already busy handling ballots – in more ways than one, as Dan Evans explained. Meanwhile, all of the machinery to be...
