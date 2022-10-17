John Frederick TenCate, 85, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. John was born in Holland on November 3, 1936, to Benjamin & Jeanette TenCate. He served in the United States Army (Korean War) from 1953 – 1956. He married his wife, Marjorie Bronkhorst, in Holland on June 22, 1956, and they returned to Texas to finish his military service. After the military, they moved back to Holland where John worked as a mechanic for VandenBerg Buick before joining the Holland Post Office where he loved delivering mail to his many commercial and residential stops. An accidental fall on the ice shortened his career but he always talked about the great friends and animals on his route. John faced many challenges during his lifetime and eventually found a passion for woodworking and camping. Many friends and family have his woodworking accomplishments in their homes/yards. When not at home, John and Marge were “on the road” with their motorhome.

