wearegreenbay.com
Halloween Walk at Algoma High School this Saturday
(WFRV) – Walk the halls with fun characters of Halloween at Algoma High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of this popular event that offers so much more including crafts and great food. The Algoma High School Halloween Walk is this Saturday, October 22 from 9 am –...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Bella: Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley’s new server robot
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley has been around since the 1970s, but it’s now getting some high-tech help when it comes to serving up orders from the kitchen. Local 5 got a sneak peek at its new bar area on Wednesday and its two newest...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet bonded Lop Bunnies Binkee and Kit Kat
(WFRV) – Could Binkee and Kit Kat be your New Best Friends?. These bonded lop bunnies are looking for a forever home. Binkee is the darker male rabbit and Kit Kat is the brown female. Both are very social and very affectionate. They are two years old and love...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ opening in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring production of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” with eight performances starting tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 18. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-21; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct....
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Kindred in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – A historic jewelry store in Manitowoc is once again shining. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Kindred. Owner, Natalie visited the studio with a look at this local business. —————————– Kindred will be located in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Dominion, Impractical Jokers coming to Resch Center in early 2023
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – PMI Entertainment Group announced two popular shows are coming to the Resch Center in early 2023. On February 9, country band Old Dominion will stop in Ashwaubenon alongside aspiring musicians Greylan James, Kassi Ashton, and Frank Ray. After emerging as one of Nashville’s most successful...
wwisradio.com
Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens Gets Key to La Crosse
(La Crosse, WI) — Expect some jokes from Charlie Berens and what his new key to La Crosse will get him. Berens got the key to the city during his performance Saturday night. Berens has become famous for his Manitowoc Minute sketches and his jokes about life as a Sconnie.
wearegreenbay.com
De’Vondre Campbell giving back to community through soup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers players are showing once again that they also work in the community aside from Lambeau Field. Local 5 News was at Paul’s Pantry earlier today where Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is now part of the Campbell’s Soup program called Chunky Sacks Hunger.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Girl Scouts to sell Kaukauna camp, expand Appleton service center
KAUKAUNA — The Girl Scout camp in Kaukauna, which has been in the community for generations, is being put up for sale, the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes announced Tuesday. The announcement comes as part of a long-term property plan that includes investments, divestments and new programming...
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Area Humane Society takes in over 55 cats, 18 from single resident, seeking adopters and foster homes in community
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) is seeking the community’s help after taking in over 55 cats last week, including 18 from a single residence. “It’s a rate unseen before in the last decade I’ve been with the organization,” says OAHS Executive Director Jessica Miller. “We desperately need adopters, foster homes, and supplies.”
Exploding Homecoming Bonfire Injures 17 Outside of Green Bay, Wisconsin
A 55-gallon drum of diesel fuel sparked the explosion which sent at least five teens to a Milwaukee burn center At least 17 former and current high school students were injured Friday when a bonfire exploded in a small town near Green Bay, Wisconsin. Five teens are still hospitalized at Columbia St. Mary's burn center in Milwaukee, reported local affiliate TMJ4 News. According to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, approximately 30-40 teens were gathered for a Homecoming weekend party in the town of Maple Grove, following the Pulaski High...
wearegreenbay.com
Retired Rambler: Going from vine to bottle with the Wisconsin grape harvest
(WFRV) –Grape harvest is wrapping up in Wisconsin and Retired Rambler Steve stopped by Local 5 Live along with Jim from Duck Creek Winery with a look at how that leads to other local products in our area. Duck Creek Vineyard & Winery is located at 5046 CR-R in...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
wearegreenbay.com
Bonduel High School football raising funds for Pulaski bonfire victims
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – After more than thirty people were injured in a Pulaski bonfire on Friday, the Bonduel high school football team decided they wanted to give back to those involved in the tragic event. Originally, the team was planning on using the money for an end-of-the-season pizza...
NBC26
Appleton begins first year of vacuum leaf collection
APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the first time, Appleton is using vacuum equipment to collect leaves. It’s part of the City’s multi-year plan to transition away from placing leaves in the street to help reduce phosphorus in the waterways. “Our current practice of placing leaves in and...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
wearegreenbay.com
After turning 150, Kimberly-Clark invests $150K in Neenah’s youth
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – In celebration of its founding 150 years ago, Kimberly-Clark made a significant donation to the Neenah Joint School District. The company donated $150,000 to help advance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programming. In appreciation of the donation, the school district is expected to name...
wearegreenbay.com
Chamber of Manitowoc County name recipients for Future 15
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fifteen of Manitowoc’s brightest students have been named recipients for this year’s Future 15 awards from the Chamber of Manitowoc County. Each student has given back to the community, shown leadership, and helped in many ways to make the area a great place to live and work.
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 12-year-old Jack Couey from Dodge County
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County are currently searching for a missing 12-year-old from Fox Lake. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Jack Couey has been missing since 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers and community members are currently out looking for the child. Couey was...
