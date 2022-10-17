Shelbyville's Julia Hamblen to serve on National FFA Officer Nominating Committee as Chairperson

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana State Fair institution getting new life
Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
agdaily.com
Things can be rough in parts of Indy. Take care of yourself at convention
AGDAILY has had staff attend the National FFA Convention & Expo ever since the publication launched in 2016. Indianapolis has always been a fun and welcoming place, where caution is always prudent (this is a big city, after all), but the atmosphere never felt threatening or outright hostile. So it...
munciejournal.com
Bishop Dr. Keith ONeal Voted Onto Ivy Tech Foundation Board of Directors
MUNCIE, IN – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Ivy Tech Foundation Board completed its formal process and voted Bishop Dr. Keith ONeal onto the Ivy Tech Foundation Board of Directors. In 2021, ONeal was named the Outstanding Alumni for Ivy Tech Muncie/Henry County. “It’s such a privilege to...
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?
Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
indianapublicradio.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players earlier this month. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student...
shelbycountypost.com
Collegiate Update: Dewey, Xavier get fifth-straight shutout in scoreless draw at St. John's
Xavier University’s women’s soccer program secured its fifth-straight shutout Sunday in a 0-0 draw at St. John’s in Queens, New York. Xavier is 11-2-3 this season and 5-0-2 in Big East matches. Rachel Dewey, a Triton Central graduate, played all 90 minutes for Xavier. The Musketeers’ 10...
Inside Indiana Business
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
Inside Indy | Snow stats with Kevin Gregory
WRTV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory breaks down some central Indiana snow stats with WRTV’s Megan Shinn.
Three criminal cases filed against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee
Johnson County prosecutors have filed two additional criminal cases against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee, John E. Bragg, bringing the total criminal cases against him to three.
Beech Grove, Indianapolis increase police officer pay for 2023
After approvals from their respective city councils, both Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and Beech Grove Police Department officers can expect pay increases starting in 2023.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's Wright, Waldron's Larrison narrowly miss semistate cross country berths
Shelbyville High School junior Hannah Wright clocked another personal-best time Saturday at the Franklin Cross Country Regional but missed the semistate cut time by 19 seconds. The top five teams and the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team qualified for semistate competition. Wright (photo) finished the Franklin cross...
shelbycountypost.com
Frances A. "Fran" Schowengerdt, 75, of Greenfield
Frances A. “Fran” Schowengerdt, age 7,5 of Greenfield, passed away October 18, 2022, at Hancock Health. She was born July 9, 1947, in Indianapolis to the late Miles W. and Mary E. (Vandivier) Payne. Fran was a 1965 graduate of Howe High School. She then married her loving husband John Schowengerdt on June 18, 1966.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
New program in Marion County helping incarcerated Hoosiers get back on their feet upon release
MARION COUNTY — Local agencies in Marion County are teaming up to launch a new program to help incarcerated Hoosiers who cannot afford an attorney get the services they need. “This is a reinvention of how public defense would happen in Marion County,” said Lena Hackett with Community Solutions, Inc. The Marion County Reentry Coalition, […]
Comments / 0